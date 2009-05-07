The Bush administration intervened in the lawsuit and demanded that the case be dismissed because the subject of “extraordinary rendition” is a state secret. The trial court judge agreed, and went so far as to suggest that the CIA and its partners are immune to civil lawsuits. His holding was so sweeping, no one--not even the panel of judges assigned to hear the appeal--thought the Obama administration would try to defend it. But when the Justice Department lawyer showed up to argue the case before the appeals court, he stated firmly that the Obama position and the Bush position were one and the same. News accounts noted that the judges could not hide their surprise.

In its decision, the Ninth Circuit provided a lucid and long overdue explanation of what is wrong with the Bush-Obama approach. The government had advanced two main arguments in support of its privilege claim. First, it argued that some subjects cannot be litigated without revealing privileged evidence. The Ninth Circuit rejected this argument, concluding that it is impossible to know whether privileged evidence will be necessary in a given case until all the evidence is identified and its privileged or non-privileged status is determined by the court.

Second, the government suggested that the truth about what happened is a “state secret,” regardless of the status of the evidence. But as the Ninth Circuit pointed out, privileges like “state secrets” apply to evidence, not facts. Just as the privilege against self-incrimination doesn’t prevent a prosecutor from proving a crime using evidence other than the defendant’s testimony, the “state secrets” privilege shouldn’t prevent a plaintiff from proving government misconduct using evidence that can be disclosed without harming national security. The alternative, in the panel’s words, would be to “effectively cordon off all secret government actions from judicial scrutiny, immunizing the CIA and its partners from the demands and limits of the law.”

The Ninth Circuit’s ruling applies only in that Circuit, and President Obama did not even mention it in his press conference the following evening, when he declared his intent to “reform” the privilege. He merely stated that “the state secret doctrine should be modified” because “right now it’s overbroad.” He cited redaction of sensitive documents and private review of the documents by judges as tools that could be added “so that it’s not such a blunt instrument,” and he noted that Attorney General Eric Holder and White House counsel Greg Craig “are working on that as we speak.” As for the administration’s arguments in the lawsuit against Jeppesen and other cases, he half-defended them on the ground that his administration hadn’t had time to think through “an overarching reform of [the state secrets] doctrine” when it filed the briefs.

Presidents do not readily relinquish powers they have inherited. If Obama intends to renounce reliance on claims of “subject matter privilege,” he deserves immense credit. Nonetheless, as the Ninth Circuit’s decision makes clear, there is no need to “reform” the state secrets privilege. When construed properly, the privilege is quite narrow; invoking the privilege to shut down entire lawsuits is a misuse of the privilege, one that the Obama administration could and should have avoided from the beginning. Likewise, redacting sensitive material and having judges review evidence alone in their chambers are time-honored techniques courts have used in the “state secrets” context, requiring no special authorization--let alone “overarching reform”--by the administration.