For Better or Worse

Normally it's the British who compare the widths of the Atlantic Ocean and the English Channel and wonder whether the special relationship does them any good. But with British historian Andrew Roberts asking Americans to carry on with the white man's burden and Homeland Security czar Michael Chertoff borrowing from Britons who equate citizenship with whiteness, Americans may well wonder if it's time to call the whole thing off. It would be a shame, though: While the "Yo Blair" era has featured plenty of indulgence in the special relationship's worse side, this summer marks the sixtieth anniversary of its finest hour, and a chance to return to that tradition.

The special relationship comes in two basic flavors, exemplified by Winston Churchill before and after U.S. entry into World War II. Both Tony Blair and George W. Bush have benefited from comparisons to Churchill's 1940 persona. The man who rightly understood the global menace, Churchill made effective use of essential Englishness. He gave eloquent voice to the glory due "the few"--as in, "never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few," or "we few, we happy few, we band of brothers." In the moment of the Blitz, he fittingly evoked the ambitious and outnumbered adventurers at Agincourt, the embattled Protestant island on the fringe of a Catholic continent, insular England as home on a green, cloud-bound land in a sea of encroaching enemies. Yet, half-American himself, Churchill managed to extend this deeply English sense of self not only to Britain and its empire but also, via his capacious concept of "the English-speaking peoples," to the United States.

Americans always liked seeing themselves as a people apart, but they long since became a nation unfit to identify as a happily besieged few, a band of embattled brothers. The last time the United States stood as underdog against a foreign foe was their war against Britain in 1812. Not long after, the U.S. waged a short war against Mexico as, in Ulysses S. Grant's words, "a stronger against a weaker nation." From then on, Americans should have known their country as an almost effortless empire that did not need to defend itself against rapacious neighbors and could instead pursue a continental conquest more by resistless demographic, epidemiological, and economic pushes than by military adventures. No external obstacle impeded the nation so much as its internal crisis, and, having dispensed with the Civil War, its people spread more freely than ever over a west richer in resources than any colonial archipelago. It was not that the United States acquired an empire without trying to--for its great statesmen, from Alexander Hamilton through William Seward to Theodore Roosevelt, regularly tried--but rather, without trying very hard.

Perhaps precisely because the rise to greatness happened so smoothly, we have never liked seeing ourselves as the overwhelmingly unpersecuted people we long ago became. We hearken readily to the tale of Washington's hardy few at Valley Forge or the martyrs at the Alamo. We not-so-secretly prefer the romance of the Civil War underdogs, the agrarian Confederacy, to the industrial might of the United States--The Birth of a Nation wasn't a box office smash for nothing, nor Gone With the Wind, with its faceless portrait of the destroyer William Sherman: No film similarly celebrating the Union has ever so succeeded. Americans thrill, in short, to the language of Churchill's few, the rallying cry of a cornered people who will not surrender.