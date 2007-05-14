For Better or Worse

Americans always liked seeing themselves as a people apart, but they long since became a nation unfit to identify as a happily besieged few, a band of embattled brothers. The last time the United States stood as underdog against a foreign foe was their war against Britain in 1812. Not long after, the U.S. waged a short war against Mexico as, in Ulysses S. Grant's words, "a stronger against a weaker nation." From then on, Americans should have known their country as an almost effortless empire that did not need to defend itself against rapacious neighbors and could instead pursue a continental conquest more by resistless demographic, epidemiological, and economic pushes than by military adventures. No external obstacle impeded the nation so much as its internal crisis, and, having dispensed with the Civil War, its people spread more freely than ever over a west richer in resources than any colonial archipelago. It was not that the United States acquired an empire without trying to--for its great statesmen, from Alexander Hamilton through William Seward to Theodore Roosevelt, regularly tried--but rather, without trying very hard.

Perhaps precisely because the rise to greatness happened so smoothly, we have never liked seeing ourselves as the overwhelmingly unpersecuted people we long ago became. We hearken readily to the tale of Washington's hardy few at Valley Forge or the martyrs at the Alamo. We not-so-secretly prefer the romance of the Civil War underdogs, the agrarian Confederacy, to the industrial might of the United States--The Birth of a Nation wasn't a box office smash for nothing, nor Gone With the Wind, with its faceless portrait of the destroyer William Sherman: No film similarly celebrating the Union has ever so succeeded. Americans thrill, in short, to the language of Churchill's few, the rallying cry of a cornered people who will not surrender.

But this is all a myth, and an increasingly pernicious one: The true triumphs of the special relationship came not from Churchill in 1940, but from Churchill in 1944 and in harness to Franklin Delano Roosevelt; not from isolated defiance but from global magnanimity. In working to define the postwar era the United States and the United Kingdom committed themselves to the demise of empires and an international rule of law: To the United Nations and, more importantly, to the Nuremberg tribunals and the International Monetary Fund and The World Bank, all designed to make the world after 1945 more peaceful and prosperous than the world after 1918.