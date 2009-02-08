The Petition and Selected Signatories

HR-1 also includes funds for the prevention of HIV, sexually-transmitted infection, and tuberculosis. Federal expenditures in these critical areas has lagged in recent years. A variety of evidence-based interventions could be quickly implemented to address these public health challenges within the range appropriated in the House bill.

We are especially surprised by proposals to eliminate funds for smoking cessation services. Smoking remains America’s most prevalent and avoidable cause of premature illness and death. Smoking cessation services rank among the most cost-effective interventions in all of medicine and public health. The proposed $75 million would create roughly 1,500 jobs. Moreover, it would help roughly 45,000 people quit smoking, preventing many thousands of smoking-related deaths and serious illnesses.

In the 2008 campaign, candidates across the political spectrum demanded that our health system place greater weight on prevention to reduce avoidable deaths, injury, and illness, and to improve cost-effectiveness. Unfortunately, many prevention measures are politically vulnerable because they improve health among diffuse, disorganized, sometimes politically marginal constituencies.

The hope for such measures often rests with leaders who set aside momentary political pressures to ask what is really needed to promote a healthier America. If the Senate does this, it will retain the modest but crucial public health expenditures contained in the House bill.

Samuel A Bozzette, MD, PhD

UCSD

Fellow: American College of Physicians, Infectious Diseases Society of America

Member: Association of American Physicians, Society for Clinical Investigation

Jacob S. Hacker, Ph.D.

University of California Berkeley



Mark A. Peterson, Ph.D.,

UCLA School of Public Affairs

Member, National Academy of Social Insurance



Dean Ornish, M.D.

Founder & President, Preventive Medicine Research Institute

UCSF



Howard Markel, MD, Ph.D

University of Michigan

Member, Institute of Medicine



Kevin Grumbach, MD

UCSF

Member Institute of Medicine



Gilbert S. Omenn, M.D., Ph.D.

University of Michigan

Member, Institute of Medicine,

Former President and chairman, American Association for the Advancement of Science



Diane Fagelman Birk, MD

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Distinguished Life Fellow, APA



David L. Katz, MD, MPH, FACPM, FACP

Director, Prevention Research Center

Yale University School of Medicine



Marilyn J. Telen, M.D.

Chief, Division of Hematology

Director, Duke Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center

Duke University Medical Center

Fellow, AAAS



Judith R. Lave, Ph.D.

University of Pittsburgh

Member, Institute of Medicine, Distinguished Fellow, Academy Health

Frank E. Speizer, MD

Harvard Medical School

Member, Institute of Medicine

Michael F. Jacobson, Ph.D.

Center for Science in the Public Interest



Merrill Goozner

Center for Science in the Public Interest



E. Richard Brown, Ph.D.

UCLA School of Public Health

UCLA Center for Health Policy Research



Robert S. Lawrence, MD, MACP, FACPM

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Member, Institute of Medicine



Claire Broome, MD

Emory University

Member, Institute of Medicine



Clifford E. Douglas, J.D.

Executive Director

University of Michigan Tobacco Research Network



Harry P. Selker, MD, MSPH

Tufts University Clinical and Translational Science Institute

Tufts Medical Center Institute for Clinical Research & Health Policy Studies



Barry Zuckerman MD

Boston University School of Medicine/Boston Medical Center



Georges C. Benjamin, MD

Executive Director

American Public Health Association



Peter D. Jacobson, JD, MPH

Center for Law, Ethics, and Health

University of Michigan School of Public Health



La Tanya Hines, M.D.,F.A.C.O.G.

President Association Black Women Physicians. 2008



Victor Goldin, MD

Life Fellow NY Academy of Medicine

Distinguished Life Fellow APA



Kathleen B. Schwarz, M.D.

Director, Pediatric Liver Center

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Lonnie Zeltzer, MD

President, IASP Special Interest Group on Pain in Childhood

Director, Pediatric Pain Program, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

Associate Director, Patients and Survivors Program, UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center



Rupa Redding-Lallinger, MD

UNC Comprehensive Sickle Cell Program

Departments of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine

University of North Carolina

Fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics



Gregory D. Curfman, M.D.

Executive Editor, New England Journal of Medicine



Walter Tsou, MD MPH

Past President, American Public Health Association



Sidney Starkman, M.D.

Director, Emergency Neurology Program, Co-Director, UCLA Stroke Center

UCLA Emergency Medicine Center



Veronica T Mallett, M.D.

U T Medical Group Chair of Excellence

Dept. Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Tennessee Health Science Center



Margaret B. Griffin, MD

Fellow American College of OB/Gyn

Maine General Medical Center



Felix L. Nunez, MD, MPH

Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County, Los Angeles, CA



Jaya Aysola, MD, DTM&H, FAAP

Medical Director, New Orleans Children's Health Project

Chief, Section of Community Pediatrics and Global Health

Department of Pediatrics, Tulane School of Medicine



Charles Homer, MD, MPH

CEO, National Initiative for Children's Healthcare Quality



Paula M. Lantz, Ph.D.

S.J. Axelrod Collegiate Professor of Health Management and Policy

University of Michigan School of Public Health



Organizers

Alexander Blum, MD

UCLA - Olive View



Alice T. Chen, MD

UCLA School of Medicine, Department of Medicine



Mandy Krauthamer, MD, MPH

Department of Veterans Affairs



Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA

Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Co-Chair, Doctors for Obama



Arun R. Patel, MD, JD

Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics



Harold Pollack, MPP PhD

Faculty Chair, Center for Health Administration Studies

University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration



Nina Vasan, MD-MBA Candidate

Harvard Medical School and Harvard Business School



Milan De Vries, PhD

Massachusetts Institute of Technology



Nikhil Wagle, MD

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute / Partners CancerCare

Co-Chair, Doctors for Obama



By