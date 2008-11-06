America the Polarized

What is more, Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research (Democracy Corps's sister firm) has shown that feelings toward Democrats in 2006 among voters, while slightly warmer than feelings toward the Republicans, were significantly cooler than feelings toward the Republicans were in 1994. It is difficult to see how a party that depends on its rival’s collapse to win the reins of power can claim a mandate for an aggressive progressive agenda that it could not enact when its rival was more popular.

Obama's commanding victory is also not necessarily indicative of a broader political realignment. First of all, we must credit his magnificent campaign, which was run brilliantly--from overall strategy to field operations to fundraising. The candidate was easily the best the party has had since Clinton. But perhaps more importantly, the lopsidedness of the election was largely due to the financial crisis.

The final electoral map at Pollster.com listed 22 states and the District of Columbia as being "strong" Obama states. These states were almost exactly the set of states won by either Gore or Kerry. The magnitude of Obama's electoral vote margin owes to his victories in Colorado, Ohio, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, and Indiana. Looking at polling trends in these six states illustrates how important the financial crisis was to Obama's victory.

The stock market began its downward plunge on September 15. As of early September, Pollster.com showed McCain leading in four of the six swing states: Nevada, Indiana, Ohio, and Florida. Had McCain won those states, Obama would still have been elected president, but his electoral vote total would have been just 286 rather than 349. Subtract Virginia, which was essentially a toss-up in early September, and Obama's total falls to 273. What changed in these five states? Indiana and Nevada had too few polls to produce precise trend lines, but in the other three states, it is stunning how consistently the polls turned against McCain at exactly the moment the Dow dropped. (See charts for Ohio, Florida, and Virginia, and the conclusion is the same if Obama wins Missouri, though North Carolina departs from the pattern.) Colorado, where Obama held a comfortable lead even before the financial crisis, shows the gap between him and McCain growing at the same point. Obviously the appeal of Obama's economic policies compared with those of McCain made the crisis advantageous to him, but McCain did himself no favors by two stunts--the Palin pick and the suspension of his campaign--that only served to raise questions about his judgment.

My friend Noam Scheiber has two responses to this argument: The fundamentals of the race still favored Obama, and so what if the financial crisis was responsible for Obama’s victory. The fundamentals did favor Obama, but as the charts above show, McCain was well-positioned in all of these swing states except Colorado prior to the Dow’s plunge, and he began recovering in several of them once the market stabilized. The so-what point goes directly to whether this was simply an impressive, decisive victory on the part of the Obama campaign or whether it foreshadows a realignment. Voters trust Democrats more than Republicans when it comes to economic policy, but without the financial crisis, the already weak economy might not have been enough to give Obama his swing states. In that case, we would have seen our third straight “50-50 Nation” election. Barring financial crises every four years, that's no recipe for realignment.