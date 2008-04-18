The Movie Review: 'Young@Heart'

What happens when a musical form associated with the dubious glamour of dying young becomes entwined with the less glamorous and far less dubious eventuality of dying old? This is the question implicitly posed, and movingly answered, by the documentary Young@Heart.

The film draws its title from its subject, the Young@Heart chorus, a group of seniors based in Northampton, Massachussetts, who range in age from 74 to 93. When the chorus was initially formed twenty-five years ago, its musical repertoire consisted mostly of vaudeville songs. But after it experimented with Manfred Mann’s “Do Wah Diddy Diddy,” explains music director Bob Sillman (a youthful hipster at 53), “nothing was ever the same again.” The chorus’s catalogue is now made up almost entirely of rock songs, including numbers by the Clash, Bob Dylan, and the Talking Heads.

In typical documentary fashion, Young@Heart follows the group’s preparation for a major concert: We watch them struggle with a few new songs Sillman is trying to add for the show (Allen Toussaint’s “Yes We Can Can,” James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good),” and, most provocatively, Sonic Youth’s “Schizophrenia”); we’re treated to a few low-tech music videos put together by the documentary’s producer, Sally George (The Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Sedated,” the T-Heads’ “Road to Nowhere”); and we get to know a few of the chorus’s more colorful characters, lively grannies and gramps who, despite their overwhelming preference for classical music, enjoy belting out tunes with some “juice” in them.

In the early going, the film plays like an enjoyable novelty but a relatively frivolous one, a real-life, feature-length variation on the helium-singing granny from The Wedding Singer. There is a prolonged debate between two of the chorus members over which side of a CD is “the side that plays,” for instance, as well as another’s gleeful description of the pleasures of sex over 70: “It gets better. It takes longer and it’s more fun.” Odd as it is to see the Ramones lyric “put me in a wheelchair” sung by an elderly man who may never rise up out of his, the specters of infirmity and death are initially well in the background.