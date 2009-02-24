The Valmadonna Astonishment

Additional rooms held specactular volumes; a huge number of incunables, or books from the earliest decades of printing, as well as important and obscure books, open in cases for examination. A small room off to the side, like the Uffizi’s Tribuna, and just as crowded with wide-eyed enthusiasts, contained rare volumes--in shockingly pristine condition--of the first complete printed Talmud, produced in Venice in 1523, whose other copies were mostly destroyed by order of the Counter-Reformation Popes in the 16th century. And then there were the broadsheets, posters, and flyers--the ephemera of daily life, whether wedding riddles, calendar pages, or poetry in honor of bar mitzvah boys. (One Hebrew poem was in Petrarchan sonnet form--could there be a better example of the Italian-Jewish keenness to assimilate?)

It is tempting to be seduced by the geography. It does seem like this is the Jewish world, gathered up and stacked on shelves. The People of the Book, yes? But this is an illusion. For at a certain point, between the oldest object in the collection, and the most recent, a fourth continent was discovered: America. (Discovered in 1492, America might count as an incunable.) The Valmadonna Trust contains a copy of the Genoese polyglot Psalter of 1516, with the earliest known printed biography of Christopher Columbus. But it is striking that there are no Hebrew books printed in the New World in this great collection. Lunzer has explained that the collection is a personal one, whose contours follow his own interests. There is nothing to argue with here. And yet the geographical judgment does leave us with something to ponder: The United States is home to the most prosperous, successful, and powerful Jewish diaspora community ever, but how should we judge its Jewish literary output? Does its exclusion from this almost-encyclopedic collection tell us about more than one man’s vision? And what will it mean to posterity?

Still, the physical extension of the collection is staggering, and it in no way blunts the emotional charge of individual artifacts. The terse but informative labels at Sotheby’s often made economical reference to their context, but the magic of the books’ existence alone speaks volumes. In any case, on any shelf, however casually chosen, there is a book that could stop you in your tracks. The Hebrew-Marathi facing page guide to ritual slaughterers, published in Karachi, in 1908, evokes a whole human community. There is a magnificent volume of Maimonides’ commentary on the Mishna, published in Naples in 1492 and opened--randomly?--to a page of the tractace Eruvin full of drawings of public and private spaces, each carefully demarcated. We, today, know that all these fine distinctions were about to be thrown over, that Jewish space would cease to exist in its entirety, and a generation of Jewish readers set adrift and unmoored. In Spanish Naples the expulsions would soon begin and this flourishing center of Hebrew publishing would disappear forever. Jews in Constantinople, Jews in Cochin, Jews in Shanghai, Jews in Alexandria, Jews in Aden, Jews in. … So many Jews, so many stories, so many places.

Once upon a time. In this way the Valmadonna collection is also a monument: It is a time capsule of a world that no longer exists. And so the throngs of visitors pressing up against the cases, taking photos with their cell phones to send to friends elsewhere, treating books as others treat Old Master paintings or rock stars, had also to feel a sense of loss. Most of these Jewish communities are gone, victims of expulsion or of the ingathering of exiles. There are books printed in 16th- and 17th-century Jerusalem and Safed, but as the period collected ends around 1920, there are no books printed in the State of Israel. In this way, too, there is an eerie distancing in the Valmadonna world map. Many of those pressed up against the glass, calling their friends over to look, to read, to discuss, possess their own copies of the Pentateuch, or the Talmud, or Nahmanides’s commentary. For them, these books live still. And yet the very cartographic orientation works towards estrangement. This was the Jewish world. It no longer is the Jewish world. The people are now gone, and only the books remain.

And there is still another sense, proved at Sotheby’s recently, in which the people are gone. The visitors who snaked along the ropes set up in the auction house’s lobby and out the door and up the street were quite obviously Jews. Some wore the anachronistic dress of early modern Polish nobility, others the modern yeshiva fashions of Washington Heights and Brooklyn. But almost none of them, at least when I was visiting, had uncovered heads. What does this mean? In 1990, a scholar of modern American Jewry wrote a book about orthodox Jews entitled New York’s Jewish Jews. Well, if books are the heritage of the Jews, then don’t they belong to non-religious Jews as well? (I leave aside the bigger and even more important questions of why a show of this magnitude would attract only Jews, or what it would mean if the majority of the visitors were not Jews.)