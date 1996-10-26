Prep School

To the Clinton campaign, the debate was never really the point. A week before it began, campaign strategists were already looking beyond it. They expected Clinton would win--this is a man who began speaking to large public groups while still in high school, after all. (And to give their man an added edge, Clinton's team held out for a ninety-minute-long format, which they thought would leave Dole tired and testy.) For the Clinton staff, the debate was merely another "must-win" moment for Bob Dole in which Bob Dole could not possibly win.

Dole saw the debate as he had seen his resignation from the Senate, as a way to energize his campaign. So he let himself be shipped down to Florida for day after day of debate prep, which he hated. Dole loathes rehearsal, repetition and phoniness (all cornerstones of modern campaigning). Finally, he just refused to go on. "I'm ready. Stop. The end," he said. "It's like filling up your tank with gas. It can only hold so much." And in case his staff missed the point, he threw a few pages from his briefing book over the balcony of his condo. (Dole was also unhappy that it was not sunny. He is obsessive about his tan, which he believes summons up the image of health. Others believe it summons up the image of melanoma.)

Debate prep is one of the few times in a campaign when the curtain is pulled back and the public can glimpse the people pulling the levers behind the scenes. Staffs prepare briefing books filled with sample questions and sample answers and have the candidates memorize them so they can regurgitate the proper response when the time comes. Bill Clinton loves debate prep, as he loves all political theater. He brought virtually the entire White House senior staff to the Chautauqua Institution's wooded retreat in upstate New York, where, dressed in a sweatshirt and pleated dress pants, he briefly strolled outside among the maples for the press. He held Hillary's hand. He watched his aides play touch football. He played golf. But most of the time his staff couldn't keep him out of the rehearsal hall.