But, since September 11, 2001, the practice has enjoyed a resurgencein popularity. Our adversaries, the thinking goes, are tougher tounderstand and predict than in conflicts past. During the cold war,for instance, it was relatively easy to gauge Soviet intentions andcapabilities. Not only did we have better human intelligence, butthere was a visible political-military apparatus to watch. We couldsee their missiles and know which ones were pointed at us. BeyondPentagon red teams that tried to anticipate Soviet responses toU.S. moves, there wasn't much need to speculate about the Sovietmind. Radical Islam, by contrast, is a much shadier world. Althoughjihadists are prolific communicators, issuing videotapes andconversing in Internet chatrooms, it's difficult to tap into themind-sets and motives behind the propaganda. So policymakers haveincreasingly turned to fiction as a way to better understand theenemy, as well as to shake up the intelligence system and fill inknowledge gaps. As Jon Nowick, director of the DHS's red teamprogram, told The Washington Post, "We paint a picture where thereare no dots to connect." Or, in the more colorful language of theNational Intelligence Council's Robert Hutchings: "[L]inearanalysis will get you a much-changed caterpillar, but it won't getyou a butterfly. For that, you need a leap of imagination."

Thanks to this line of thinking, people like Meltzer are in demand.Meltzer has six novels, three comic books, and the cancelled dramaseries "Jack & Bobby" to his name. His latest thriller, Book ofFate, currently holds the number-ten spot on the New York Timesbest-seller list. It's about a presidential assassination attempt,the Masons, and a 200-year-old code invented by Thomas Jefferson.The Washington Post noted this month that Meltzer's strengthsinclude "rock-'em sock-'em action and conspiracy tales that begintamely enough and vault into the realm of breathlessimprobability."

In 2004, he got a call from DHS. "They said, `We'd love to have youcome in to brainstorm different ways for terrorists to attack us,'"he recalls. And so he found himself ensconced with dry-erase boardsand croissants in a Virginia conference room, teamed up with achemist, a psychologist, a Secret Service officer, and someintelligence types, and assigned a mission. "They'd say, `Here'syour target. How would you attack?'" he explains. "Then I would comeup with the craziest idea I could come up with. And the SecretService guy would say, `No, here's where we should do this becausehere's the security flaw.' And the chemist would say, `You don'twant to use that chemical, because it dissipates in the air.'"Minus the dry-erase boards and croissants, Meltzer imaginesterrorists sitting around doing the same thing.

But that may be giving them too much credit. One problem with thesekinds of exercises is that they assume a level of organization andstrategy that may not exist. Fawaz Gerges, a professor at SarahLawrence College and author of Journey of the Jihadist: InsideMuslim Militancy, says his interviews with convicted terroristsreveal a surprising lack of strategic sophistication. For example,he notes, an Egyptian extremist imprisoned for playing a principalrole in the assassination of Anwar Sadat was more than ready toadmit how "amateurish the whole thing was--that it was a miraclethat they pulled it off, how unprepared they were for theconfrontation that subsequently unfolded." Marc Sageman, whose bookUnderstanding Terror Networks was called "the most sophisticatedanalysis of global jihadis yet published" by The New York Review ofBooks last December, agrees. The core members of Al Qaeda, heexplains, "may have a strategic vision, but they're not connectedwith the rest of the people, who are self-generated,self-organized." It's possible to strategize as your enemy wouldwhen it's one military analyzing another and there's a fixed chainof command. Terrorism, though, is not like that. The bumbling, thespontaneity, the role of chance aren't easily captured byred-teaming.

Moreover, when creative thinking isn't creative enough, it can be awaste of time. This category includes a mock Al Qaeda briefing thatMike Scheurer--the former head of the CIA's Osama bin Laden unitand author of Imperial Hubris: Why the West is Losing the War onTerror--presents at military conferences. On energy policy, forinstance, Scheurer's jihadist character riffs: