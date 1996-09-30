The Mystery of Progress

And so, with this analytical background, Dreze and Sen proceed to investigate India. How has India's performance compared to that of similarly situated countries? Since 1960, living conditions in the developing world have improved dramatically. Infant mortality has been cut by more than half; real per capita income has nearly tripled; life expectancy has jumped from 46 years to 63 years. Comparatively speaking, however, India--which by itself accounts for over half of the combined population of the fifty-two most deprived countries--has not done well. The "four tigers" are far ahead of India in many ways, but the comparison with China may be the most illuminating. Living conditions in China and India were about the same in 1949. And, since that time, China has shot dramatically ahead. Its per capita income is about twice that of India. Life expectancy at birth is ten years higher in China (69) than in India (59). The literacy rate is much higher in China, 87 percent vs. 64 percent among males, with an astonishing disparity of 68 percent vs. 39 percent among females.

It is tempting to attribute these differences to China's stunningly successful economic liberalization. But Dreze and Sen show that the temptation to focus only on market reforms should be resisted. To be sure, China's economic growth has soared since the reforms, but even before that time China accomplished a great deal in promoting people's capabilities, despite poor economic growth. Between 1949 and 1979, there were remarkable reductions in chronic undernourishment, tremendous gains in health care and nutritional support, and large reductions in infant mortality and child mortality. What is especially striking is how much China did to promote human capabilities in the absence of economic growth. Indeed, with respect to life expectancy and child mortality, China's post-1979 record is less impressive than it was between 1949 and 1979. Thus China is a terrific case study in the limited power of economic growth to improve general well-being. (Along similar lines, Dreze and Sen engage in inter-Indian comparisons, pointing out that the state of Kerala has used its resources well despite limited growth, producing male and female literacy rates of 98 percent and life expectancy rates of 72 years, well above China's.)

But there is one dimension in which India has done strikingly better than China: the prevention of famine. India has had no famines, whereas China has suffered from several, especially between 1958 and 1961, when over 23 million people died from starvation. In a most important finding, Dreze and Sen attribute the difference to the existence of a free press in India. (Sen discussed this finding in these pages in "Freedoms and Needs," tnr, January 10 & 17, 1994.) Remarkably, there has never in the history of the world been a substantial famine in a democratic country, in a state with political liberties. Since China lacks political liberty, the government did not receive information about the nature and the magnitude of the famines until it was much too late.

With this point, Dreze and Sen establish a powerful link between political liberty and economic well-being. Extrapolating from the salutary effects of democracy in acting against famines, Dreze and Sen insist that an engaged public can help reduce social and economic inequalities in general. Thus they argue for a range of measures designed to promote greater public engagement with an eye toward reducing these inequalities.