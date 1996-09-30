The Mystery of Progress

Dreze and Sen set out to answer a crucial question: How do we know whether a country is doing well? In many nations, and in many international organizations, the basic measure of well-being is Gross Domestic Product, or GDP. (GDP refers to the total quantity of goods and services produced, weighted by their prices.) Dreze and Sen think that this is an unfortunate standard of measurement. Even with an impressive GDP, even with strong economic growth, a country may have high mortality rates, terrible literacy levels and many people in desperate conditions. To show what is wrong with GDP as a measurement of progress, and to measure progress in another way, they argue that it is important to focus on people's capabilities--what individual people are actually able to do and be, or more technically, "the alternative combinations of functionings from which a person can choose. Thus, the notion of capabilities is essentially one of freedom--the range of options a person has in deciding what kind of life to lead."

This is a disarmingly simple idea (on which Sen has worked for many years), but it is a very useful way of reorienting inquiry away from per capita GDP and toward something more promising. In this understanding, for example, desperately poor people, like people subject to unjust state imprisonment, can be seen to lack real opportunity; they face "capability deprivation." So, too, for people who are uneducated or in bad health. Schooling and medical care are particularly important, since education and health have intrinsic and instrumental value. They are goods in themselves, and they are goods because they provide capabilities and hence allow us to have other goods, too.

If we see things in this light, we can conclude that GDP is a very crude measure of whether a society is doing well. Thus Dreze and Sen show that some nations (Sri Lanka, Jamaica) with low GDP still provide relatively long lives for their citizens and show decent educational attainment. Some nations with high GDP do badly on both counts, such as Thailand, South Korea and especially Singapore, which, despite terrific economic growth, has yet to overtake poorer nations such as Costa Rica in life expectancy. (The United States, by the way, is a great success in terms of per capita GDP, ranking first in the world, but we do less well in educational attainment and relatively poorly in life expectancy, ranking sixteenth.) Some countries concerned with GDP have provided "unaimed opulence," which is certainly better than no opulence at all; but in Dreze's and Sen's view, this is an unpromising model for India and other states. The high growth of Brazil, for instance, has been combined with high levels of poverty, ill health, child labor and criminal violence.