Specifically, the Germans have been responsible for two of the shabbiest moments in the long and too frequently disgraceful history of the World Cup. We should remember this each time we praise their undeniable spirit or their unquestionable fortitude.

In 1954 the West Germans (as, of course, they then were) took advantage of the tournament’s eccentric format to avoid meeting Brazil, the reigning champions, in the quarterfinals. They achieved this by deliberately fielding a weakened side against Hungary, which duly thrashed them 8-3, but not without Werner Liebrich, the German central midfielder, deliberately injuring Hungary’s greatest player, the incomparable Ferenc Puskás. Though Puskás would return for the final, he was not fully fit and was unable to assert himself in his customary style.

Germany’s shenanigans ensured they would meet Turkey in a playoff to decide the last quarterfinal place, which they won 7-2. The Germans then proceeded to defeat more talented Yugoslav and Austrian sides before a rematch, this time at full strength, against Puskás ’s “Magical Magyars.” Hungary, by common consent the greatest side in the world and unbeaten in 32 games, scored twice in the first eight minutes, before Germany pegged them back. Naturally, Germany took the lead before Puskás , despite his injury, had a late equalizer erroneously chalked-off for offside. “The Miracle of Berne” was complete, and Hungary, the better side, had lost. It would not be the last time.

Twenty-eight years later, in 1982, Germany was once again able to take advantage of FIFA bungling to make a mockery of the tournament. Thanks to the governing body’s obtuse scheduling, Germany and Austria faced one another in their final group game knowing that a 1-0 German victory would in fact send both sides through at Algeria’s expense. Horst Hrubesch scored for the Germans after ten minutes, after which neither side made any effort to score again. Despite this, neither the Germans nor the Austrians were disciplined. The Anschluss Game persuaded FIFA that in the future the final group games should be played simultaneously. No one had thought this necessary before the Germans corrupted the tournament.

But the cynicism of the German’s performance that year was not restricted to their willingness to cheat the poor Algerians. Harsher methods were needed to get past the great French team that boasted a swaggering midfield that included Platini, Giresse, and Tigana. In a classic Beauty vs. the Beast match-up, German ruthlessness prevailed, on penalties, over French flair. But not before Germany’s goalkeeper Toni Schumacher committed perhaps the worst foul in World Cup history as France’s Patrick Battiston bore down on goal. Astonishingly, Schumacher wasn’t booked, let alone sent off for this assault. Naturally, the inferior German team won the tie on penalties, leaving France, the purists’ darlings, defeated. Four years later the French Musketeers’ panache would again be undone by Teutonic efficiency.