It is an odd tribute to the short-term success of Obama's recovery effort that the business lobbies now feel free to return to the old time religion of bashing government and singing the praises of the unfettered marketplace. You might expect the corporate guys to show a little gratitude to the government that bailed them out. But that's never been their way. They'd rather pretend that the last nine months were a bad dream.

Thus the Chamber's new offensive. In his statement announcing its campaign, Thomas J. Donohue, the group's president and CEO, tried to brush by the recent unpleasantness as quickly as possible.

"Dire economic circumstances have certainly justified some out-of-the-ordinary remedial actions by government," he declared. "But enough is enough. If we don't stop the rapidly growing influence of government over private sector activity, we will squander America's unmatched capacity to innovate and create a standard of living and free society that are the envy of the world."

"Enough is enough" is a hallowed slogan in American politics, and Donohue was trying to draw a bright line between yesterday's implosion and today's relative stability. The implication is that the danger has passed, that far-reaching reform is unnecessary, and that we can return, quite literally, to business as usual.

The Obama administration, which has largely had things its own way so far, would do well to take this declaration of war seriously. Until now, Obama has been able to occupy the broad middle ground of American politics. Many who were unhappy with how aggressive the government had to be to get the economy rolling nevertheless accepted the need for Washington to act boldly.