If the Democratic Party wanted a platform that was believable aswell as stirring, it could do much worse than adopting theprinciples and the specifics of Chuck Schumer's new book,Positively American: Winning Back the Middle-Class Majority OneFamily at a Time. I first met Chuck in the late '60s, when he wasan undergraduate and I was a young instructor at Harvard College.In fact, he was one of my students, and a very idiosyncratic studentat that. Chuck certainly was not one given simply to imbibing the(dubious) wisdom of his teachers. After all, in those days, ouruniversities were experiencing a St. Vitus's Dance mania of rageand zealotry that made a rational and functional discussion ofpolitics virtually impossible. So he was notable and noticed forhis capacity to stand apart from the building takeovers andmulti-slogan demonstrations. And, instead, he read his assignments,thought about them, and wrote and conversed intelligently about thematerial that was presented.

Still, Chuck was very much a liberal, and he knew or feltinstinctively that practical wisdom did not lie in winning over thechildren of elites and alienating those, as the old Wobblies songput it, without whose "brain and muscle not a single wheel canturn." He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1974 and, byNovember of that year, had been elected to the New York StateAssembly. He was 23, the same age at which Theodore Rooseveltentered the state legislature. A career had been launched--a careerwith not only political savvy but with heart and brain.

Chuck's is a very practical book. He is averse to the kind ofsloganeering so favored by the junior senator from New York, towhom any concrete proposal has to echo in grand vagaries of thespirit. OK, this is how Hillary Clinton validates her ownexperience: She mistakes solemnity for significance. Not so Chuck,not at all. It is true that he uses a literary conceit through whichto refract the experience of a "typical" New York family, afictionalized family called the Baileys. But they are not stickfigures; they have contours and complexities. Yes, they aremiddle-class and white and go to church. And Chuck is middle-classand white and (sometimes) attends synagogue. Yet, like the Baileys,Chuck can feel the expectations and disappointments of others, andthis is not for him a matter of ascending or descending. Chattingwith his constituents in the South Bronx or Cherry Valley is notfor him a great drama.

Chuck cannot bear an America where many of the "haves" have far toomuch and the "have-nots" have nothing to spare. That America shouldbe unbearable also to us. But, for all his devotion to justice andprogress, pragmatism guides his pursuit of the ideal. The samehardheadedness he displayed at Harvard permeates his prescriptions,which tilt away from the pie-in-the-sky toward the modest andachievable. He describes his approach as "The 50% Solution"--anattempt to get halfway toward eradicating nagging problems. Thisis, to be candid, an immense relief. Here is a politician who isnot promising, for instance, "no child left behind." Alas, therewill always be children left behind. My God, with reading, evenGeorge W. Bush was left behind.