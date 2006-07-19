What do you think are similarities and differences between Rwanda and Darfur?

I can't pretend to know everything about Darfur. I've never been there. I can only listen to the news and read about Darfur. The similarities are that the government has not done enough to protect its people. It is the government who has supported the killers--the Janjaweed--and did not prevent people from being killed. Like it happened in Rwanda: The government was arming the perpetrators--Interahamwe. That's terrible to happen again in Darfur. That's why we can say what is happening in Darfur is a genocide. Something has to be done. The people need to be protected and be considered as human beings having rights. There are so many similarities between the two governments--Rwanda 1994 and Darfur--in failing at their role of protecting their people.

Many African leaders oppose Western military intervention in Darfur, saying that Africans should solve their own problems. But the African Union has proven unable to stop the genocide. Do you think Western countries should intervene in Darfur?

I can't really say that the African Union has failed because I think they've been trying. They sent troops, but it has been shown that they didn't have enough means to send enough soldiers to protect the population and stop the genocide. Also, their mandate was not very clear. If the AU had enough means to put in place enough troops and are given clear mandates to stop the genocide, they could stop it.

If the AU sends more troops and has a stronger mandate, do you think Western countries wouldn't have to intervene or should they still intervene?

[Western countries] can do two things. They can either support the African Union, [giving them] more troops, or they can decide to go in themselves, because they also have the possibility to intervene. Any troops who are able and capable of stopping the genocide [should intervene]. If there are Western troops or African troops, I don't mind. My only wish is that the genocide be stopped.

In 2003 President Kagame was reelected with 94 percent of the vote. Many say that the election was riddled with fraud. In light of all this, do you believe Rwanda today is a country where people have true political freedom?

There were several problems with the 2003 elections. First of all it was the very first time that we had more than one candidate. The people were not prepared for that. They used to have only one presidential candidate. And secondly there was our recent history of taught hatred and genocide. President Kagame was the president at the time of elections and he had done many things that could explain the big number of votes he had. He stopped the genocide. Many survivors thought that they could revenge, but the revenge was stopped immediately. This was something that also gave to President Kagame a lot of publicity and popularity. A lot of people could not understand how [the revenge would be stopped], but it has happened. Also, he brought back the refugees who were in the refugee camps of Congo and Tanzania. [He] brought them back and had them resettled in the country within a very short period of time. A few years later, the former soldiers who executed the genocide and who had fought the war were integrated in the winning army. Using that kind of active campaign with so many positives and almost miraculous actions, you can understand why [Kagame] had more than 90 percent of the votes. Today when you ask if there is freedom of politics, I can say yes and no. The genocide preparation had started from long ago, from 1959--that's the period when the Tutsis started to be killed. The Hutus were told that the Tutsis were not real Rwandans. Each group would behave in such way of understanding that this group is the real Rwandan and the other doesn't have any right. After the genocide, you can understand that today, only twelve years after genocide ... we can't say that way of thinking of Rwandans has changed. All those people who adopted that thinking from a young age and all those people who taught this in school can't change in such a short period. So there are safeguards which have been put in place. In the constitutional law and in many organic laws put in place after genocide, there are many don'ts. For example, you can't go in the radio and start talking about Hutus and Tutsis. Never. Any person who does this will be sent to jail for a few days because he will be accused of divisionism. [Rules are necessary] where you have had such a big division amongst the people. There are things in our laws which do not exist in other countries. That's why you hear people say there's no freedom and you can't say whatever you want. [Rules are made] normally according to the divisions that have been existing, the hatred, and anything that can bring back the genocide.

Do you think Rwanda is now moving towards true democracy?

I would say that. When you see all the newspapers created after genocide, they write freely. If they want, they criticize the government, they criticize the policy makers and nothing happens to them. To [see] how human rights are respected, not depending on who it is, where you are from, or what ethnic group you're from, those are things that have changed and had never happened before. Before independence, most children who went to school, maybe 95 percent, were Tutsis. After 1962, only the Hutus could go to school. You could have been at the top of the class and never continued to secondary school, never to the university, because you're Tutsi. So for the first time, after 1994, there's no ethnic grouping the state has--any child can succeed, go to school, and benefit from scholarships. They go to job interviews and they can go to any [employer]. ... These, for me, are already big signs of democracy because people have the same rights.



Lisette Bonilla is a senior at the University of Virginia and a TNR Online intern.

