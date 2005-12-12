And so it is in many neighborhoods across Israel. With Sharon's new party, Israel's centrist majority has finally found a political home. That majority, which emerged after the collapse of the Oslo process in 2000, rejected as utopian both the right's dream of "greater Israel" and the left's dream of "peace now." While centrists found a leader in Sharon, they still lacked a party. Instead, the political system was caught in a time warp. The Likud remained tied to the settlements project of the 1970s and 1980s, and Labor to its 1990s peace process with the Palestine Liberation Organization. National unity governments bringing together Likud and Labor have always been popular. Yet centrist parties have fared poorly, rarely lasting a single term in the Knesset. Absurdly, with 15 parties in the current Knesset, not one represents centrist Israelis--who, in principle, are prepared to make almost any concession that would end the conflict but who, in practice, doubt that any concession will win Israel peace.

With Kadima, centrists now have a party ready to unilaterally impose consensus borders that most Israelis would willingly defend, ending the demographic and moral dangers of occupation while extricating Israel from a negotiating process that lacks a trustworthy Palestinian partner. This election, then, is above all a referendum on the new Israeli center. Is that center a passing phase--a discontent rather than a worldview--as its critics from left and right insist? Or can it replace the politics of wishful thinking with a new sobriety that accepts the limits of Israel's reach in conquest and in peacemaking?



The outcome of this referendum on the center remains far from certain. In part, this is because Sharon appears hesitant to convey the message that he represents a unilateralist alternative to right and left. At Sharon's press conference announcing the formation of Kadima, Israeli journalists repeatedly pressed the prime minister to declare that, should he win the March 28 elections, he planned additional unilateral withdrawals from the West Bank. Instead, Sharon blandly insisted that he remained committed to the "road map"--the phased plan introduced by the United States, Russia, the European Union, and the United Nations--about which, two years after its release, negotiations haven't even begun. Few Israelis believe the road map has any chance of working. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas hasn't begun implementing its first clause, which requires disarming terrorists--even as Sharon has already implemented, at least in Gaza, the road map's final clauses, which require dismantling settlements and creating a Palestinian state.

Sharon's reticence on unilateralism is understandable: He's wary of provoking a diplomatic crisis with the Bush administration, which remains committed to the road map, and of being seen as undermining Abbas. Meanwhile, he's leaving it to unnamed sources "close to the prime minister" to tell Israeli journalists that he has no intention of spending the next four years in office waiting for a nonexistent partner to appear. "the maps are ready," read one headline in the newspaper Maariv about Sharon's postelection plans for a West Bank unilateral withdrawal.

But hints through anonymous aides are no way to run a campaign. And Sharon's new slogan, "A Strong Leader for Peace," only further obscures his message by promising a peace the public no longer believes in. Nor is it helping Sharon's credibility as a centrist that the far-left Meretz leader, Yossi Beilin, has announced his willingness to sit in a Kadima-led government. Sharon's failure to articulate a centrist position could confuse voters and undermine the opportunity to create a new Israeli politics. "What's the difference between Sharon and Peretz?" one former Likud voter who intends to vote Labor asked me. "In the end, they'll both create a Palestinian state. So I might as well vote for Peretz. At least he'll help the poor."



Sharon isn't the only candidate trying to claim the mantle of the center. So is Peretz, who is, in fact, the most left-wing candidate ever to head Labor. A former Peace Now activist, Peretz opposes unilateralism and wants to proceed directly to final status negotiations, as if the last five years of terrorism never happened. He recently told a Tel Aviv memorial rally for Yitzhak Rabin that it was time to return to the Oslo process--in contrast to other Labor leaders, who have tried to distance themselves from Oslo's failure.

Peretz, wrote Amnon Dankner, editor of Maariv, "is putting on the mask of a reasoned centrist. Which is too bad, because his real views arouse in me a pleasant sensation of nostalgia: I also thought exactly the same way, until dismal reality proved to me how naïve--indeed silly--I was." And commentator Ari Shavit noted in Haaretz: "It is unworthy for Peretz's challenging social welfare platform to serve as a smokescreen that hides the true agenda from the voters," adding that, "when he comes to propose peace within the 1967 borders, he must tell us honestly that he is proposing peace within the 1967 borders."