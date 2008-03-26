Musharraf for Brains

In public, Bush called the general "my buddy" and, on many occasions, "a friend." At a joint White House press conference in 2002, Bush praised Musharraf's "vision of a Pakistan as a progressive, modern, and democratic Islamic society," although there was no evidence Musharraf had such a vision. In 2003, Musharraf even earned one of the highest marks of American respect, a visit to Camp David followed by a reciprocal Bush trip to Pakistan. Musharraf later celebrated his newfound popularity in America with the modern-day version of a victory tour, appearing on "The Daily Show" in 2006 to banter with Jon Stewart about his self-aggrandizing new autobiography, which became a New York Times bestseller.

Bush's warmth was not simply rhetorical. His Pakistan policy seemed to be governed by a different set of rules than those he applied to other nations. For example, beginning in 2002, the Bush White House became increasingly restrictive in disbursing foreign aid, favoring well-governed states over corrupt ones. It actually halted new aid to Egypt, a close ally, after Cairo jailed one of its most prominent human rights activists. But, as Pakistani governance deteriorated, the administration refused to make similar demands of Islamabad. Rather, after September 11, Washington opened a gushing pipeline of aid to the country--at least $10 billion between 2001 and 2007--that was not conditioned on Islamabad's success in fighting terrorism, combating radicalism, or building democracy. The Bush administration did not even object as Islamabad wasted the money equipping its military to fight in the event of war with India.

Other elements of America's Pakistan strategy diverged from standard administration policy, as well. Often, the White House has punished allies who have not supported the war on terrorism. When the Philippines, for example, pulled its small contingent of troops out of Iraq, the administration blasted the decision, saying that the withdrawal "send[s] the wrong signal to terrorists," and subsequently cut aid to Manila. Yet, when Musharraf deviated from the counterterrorism script, few in Washington called him on it. In 2002 and 2003, Musharraf forged an alliance with Pakistan's most prominent Islamist party, whose support helped the general pass amendments that gave him sweeping powers, including the right to dismiss parliament. Partly as a result, Islamist parties won control of the local government in the Northwest Frontier Province, the first time in Pakistani history a radical party had triumphed at the polls. Then, in 2006, Musharraf signed a cease-fire with militant tribal leaders along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, effectively protecting them from the Pakistani army. By 2007, this haven had allowed Al Qaeda to regroup, returning to its greatest strength since September 11. "Al Qaeda and the Taliban have to a troubling degree been able to re-create [along the border] the environment that existed in Afghanistan under the Taliban," one American intelligence officer said last year. And, last summer, the White House's own top counterterrorism adviser admitted that Pakistan's antiterrorism strategy had failed. As a result, radical violence in Pakistan has actually mushroomed over the previous two years.

The problem was that Bush "didn't ask the hard questions [of Musharraf], and frankly, neither did the people working for him," Husain Haqqani, a leading expert on Pakistan at Boston University, told The New York Times. "They bought the p.r. image of Musharraf as the reasonable general. Bush bought the line-- hook, line, and sinker." Kamran Bokhari, an analyst for the intelligence firm Stratfor, agreed, telling the Times, "Musharraf thinks that Bush has certain weaknesses that can be manipulated." (Musharraf, unlike Bush, seems to realize the difference between personal and political relationships, telling The Wall Street Journal, "I don't think relationships between nations are tied to individuals.") Even many administration officials now admit as much. "We've been ignoring those who are rejecting Musharraf," Xenia Dormandy, who ran the National Security Council's South Asia desk in 2004 and 2005, said after she left the government. And, when I've spoken with administration officials who would like to take a tougher line on Pakistan, they inevitably say it is impossible, given Bush's attachment to the general.

Indeed, when challenged about the general's resolve in fighting Islamic extremism, Bush refuses to budge. After Musharraf signed his deal with the tribal leaders, he told a joint U.S.-Pakistan press conference, "This treaty is not to deal with the Taliban. It is actually to fight the Taliban," even though the tribal leaders retained enormous sympathy for the Sunni extremists. Bush added: "I believe him," before telling Musharraf "Good job" as they exited the briefing. At times, Bush's praise was embarrassingly naive: "When [Musharraf] looks me in the eye and says ... there won't be a Taliban and won't be Al Qaeda, I believe him, you know?" he declared. And this message of unwavering support filtered down into the administration, to the point where State Department diplomats and their counterparts in other agencies became hesitant to criticize Pakistan. As several officials told me, the White House simply killed any attempts by the foreign policy bureaucracy to develop a broader Pakistan strategy. Rather, Bush officials offered only token criticism of Musharraf's deals with extremists and his political crackdown. The White House even took a soft line toward A.Q. Khan, the scientist who sold Pakistan's nuclear know-how to North Korea and Libya, demanding no independent investigation into his proliferation even as Pakistan refused to allow American intelligence agents to question him. (Khan was quickly pardoned of any crimes and lives comfortably under house arrest.)