Swoon Song

And I'm not even talking about the issue that has won McCain the uncritical attention of so many other pundits: campaign finance reform. I couldn't care less about his quixotic campaign to abolish soft money donations, partly because I think this ostensible anti-corruption drive is actually questionable in terms of its impact on free speech, and partly because I think it's just futile. Rather, what impresses me most about McCain is that he is the only candidate who has, so far, articulated a tough-minded and morally robust approach to foreign policy. Sure, maybe I trust him more on these matters because there's something about a man who used to be in uniform. But even adjusted for the ex-POW-and-son-and-grandson-of-admirals effect, his ideas would be the best anyone's put forth so far.

I guess I began falling for McCain's foreign policy during the Kosovo crisis, when he stood up in the Senate in favor of giving President Clinton the option to use ground troops. This position was not only vindicated by events (Milosevic capitulated only when nato seemed to be turning from an air- only war to a ground attack), but taking it was a real political risk for McCain. Polls showed the American public deeply ambivalent about the idea, and he was both bucking his party and pushing a reluctant White House. But McCain did it because he understood that American values and interests demanded that we stop mass murder in the Balkans and stabilize Europe and that these were values and interests worth fighting and dying for.

At a time when politicians, including the president, routinely shrink from the very idea that any American should ever die in war, no matter how worthy the cause, McCain's stand was gutsy. This is one Vietnam vet--indeed, one who suffered terribly himself in that war--who doesn't have a case of Vietnam Syndrome. McCain understands this central lesson of the twentieth century: the supposed dichotomy between pursuing our values and pursuing our interests is a false one. As he put it in a superb August 24 speech to the World Affairs Council of Northern California, "For the United States, values and interests are inextricably linked, and, traditionally, American leaders have designed policies to serve both ends." McCain correctly identifies the Achilles' heel of Clinton foreign policy as "self-doubt"--too often this administration acts as if it needs to ask other nations' pardon for doing what is manifestly right and justified, such as bombing Saddam Hussein's Iraq or challenging North Korea over its dangerous nuclear program.