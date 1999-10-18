Swoon Song

A feeling is building up inside me, and, rather than continue trying to keep it to myself, rather than deny it any further, I think it's time finally to open up and discuss it publicly. I didn't want this to happen. I know it shouldn't be happening. But it is: I'm falling for John McCain, the former POW and current senator from Arizona who finally made his presidential candidacy official on September 27.

Thus, I join the ranks of the largest and most dewy-eyed media fan club to glom on to any presidential candidate, real or wished-for, since the great swoon over Colin Powell in 1995. I hate myself for being a part of this pack-- for exhibiting so little originality or independence. My family and friends might disown me for succumbing, even tentatively, to the allure of a Republican, and a pretty conservative one at that. But the guy is running such a terrific campaign, speaking so forthrightly about so many matters of real substance, that I just find him irresistible.

And I'm not even talking about the issue that has won McCain the uncritical attention of so many other pundits: campaign finance reform. I couldn't care less about his quixotic campaign to abolish soft money donations, partly because I think this ostensible anti-corruption drive is actually questionable in terms of its impact on free speech, and partly because I think it's just futile. Rather, what impresses me most about McCain is that he is the only candidate who has, so far, articulated a tough-minded and morally robust approach to foreign policy. Sure, maybe I trust him more on these matters because there's something about a man who used to be in uniform. But even adjusted for the ex-POW-and-son-and-grandson-of-admirals effect, his ideas would be the best anyone's put forth so far.