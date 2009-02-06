The Art of the Withdrawal

I come to praise Nancy Killefer, not to bury her. Yes, it’s certainly ironic that the hotshot McKinsey consultant whom Barack Obama tapped to become our federal government’s first ever chief performance officer did such a bad job managing her own performance that she failed to pay employment taxes on her household help. Because of that, she made the right decision earlier this week to withdraw her nomination as Obama’s performance czar. But there was one performance in which Killefer did do a masterful job: the performance art of the withdrawal.

By announcing that she was pulling her nomination on the same morning that Tom Daschle announced his own tax-induced withdrawal, and by making the decision before her tax problems took the spotlight, Killefer made sure that the story of her political fall would be chewed over for hours rather than days. Indeed, after the Daschle story broke, Killefer’s downfall was relegated to a news brief. As it turned out, Killefer, a relative political novice, showed the sort of political skills that have been in short supply among the cascade of political figures who’ve had to make their own painful withdrawals in recent weeks.

Consider Daschle. He actually didn’t do that bad a job managing the withdrawal of his nomination for secretary of health and human services--at least in terms of its impact on him. But he did a lousy job of mitigating its affect on Obama. Although The New York Times had come out against Daschle’s nomination, there didn’t appear to be any groundswell of opposition to it on the Hill--where he’s still well-liked from his days in the Senate--nor among liberal activists, who seemed willing to hold their noses about Daschle’s post-Senate buck-raking if it meant they’d have a better chance of getting universal health care. That’s why his decision to withdraw surprised so many people--and provoked such an outpouring of sympathy and support. I’m sure Daschle was looking forward to being HHS secretary, but it couldn’t have been a bad consolation prize to have everyone from Andrea Mitchell to Ted Kennedy to Obama himself line up this week to sing his praises as a selfless public servant. By getting out before things got ugly, Daschle managed to emerge with his reputation still intact. (And, as Frank Foer noted, now that there is little chance of him ever returning to government, he can really get down to some serious buck-raking.)

Obama’s reputation, however, certainly suffered. After declaring that he “absolutely” supported Daschle just 24 hours before he withdrew, the president wound up with egg on his face. What’s more, Daschle’s withdrawal came on the day Obama had scheduled a series of interviews with the network news anchors to pitch the stimulus package; instead of talking stimulus, though, he was forced to repeatedly apologize and castigate himself over “the mistake” of nominating Daschle in the first place. Worst of all, Daschle’s withdrawal was so sudden that Obama and his advisors hadn’t even begun the process of coming up with potential replacements. As a shell-shocked David Axelrod conceded, the White House didn’t have a “Plan B.”