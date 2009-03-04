Anchors Away

Despite a presidential election, a financial crisis, and an improbable Phillies victory in the World Series, the biggest story of 2008 in Philadelphia was probably the scandal involving Larry Mendte and Alycia Lane.

As nearly everyone in the eight-county area knows, the saga involved flirtation, jealousy, sabotage, and two of the region's most recognizable faces: Mendte, one-half of a local power couple who rarely used to make the papers for anything other than his occasional charitable efforts; and Lane, a thirtysomething stunner whom the tabloids had already branded as a rising wild child. Mendte's good-guy reputation began to crumble when FBI agents raided his home last year to inspect his computer. With the press following the investigation's every twist, it emerged that Mendte had repeatedly hacked into Lane's e-mail account, possibly leaking its contents to gossip columns. A guilty plea followed, as well as a lawsuit. Mendte admitted to an "improper relationship" and said he'd been driven over the edge by professional jealousy. When he finally appeared in court to offer a chastened apology, the scene scored huge radio and TV coverage, not to mention splashy play in both of the city's daily newspapers.

Mendte and Lane--just plain Larry and Alycia to the folks who chat you up about them in line at the grocery store--are not the sort of Hollywood stars granted first-name status on "Access Hollywood." Nor are they old-money types of the sort chronicled by tabloids in The Philadelphia Story. For modern Philadelphians, they're something that might be even more fascinating: local TV personalities. Until their firings, they were co-anchors for Philadelphia's CBS affiliate. And, while their drama may have been particularly riveting, the attention given the pair was hardly unique. The gossip columns of The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Daily News at times resemble a televisual blotter, as reporters duel for tiny scoops about even the lowliest weekend weatherman.

So readers were in the loop when Channel 29's Sue Serio had knee surgery. They knew when her Fox colleague Dorothy Krysiuk missed work for a back injury. Locals learned of a recent nightclub visit by Fox 29's Sharon Crowley, Tasha Jamerson and--presumably recovered from the back troubles--Krysiuk ("must have been ladies' night," mused the Inquirer) and a Brasserie Perrier sighting of Channel 6's Nydia Han and Erin O'Hearn (who displayed "a healthy dose of cleavage," according to the Daily News). It doesn't matter how prosaic the details are: Both dailies were hot on the story when Channel 10 weatherman Glenn Schwartz had rotator cuff surgery, making it temporarily impossible for him to don his trademark bowties. Locals learned when Channel 10's Jade McCarthy got engaged. And, sure, "Action News" anchor Monica Malpass made the news during her explosive divorce. But readers also knew about it when she filed paperwork to build a new deck for her Rittenhouse Square home, when she adopted a kitten, and when she showed up at a party last year looking "cougarific."