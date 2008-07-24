Newsweek
Harvard Law Review
Süddeutsche Zeitung
The Audacity of Hope.
Josef Joffe is publisher-editor of the German weekly , as well as a fellow of the Institute for International Studies and the Hoover Institution, both at Stanford.
Harvard Law Review
Süddeutsche Zeitung
The Audacity of Hope.
Josef Joffe is publisher-editor of the German weekly , as well as a fellow of the Institute for International Studies and the Hoover Institution, both at Stanford.
Subscribe to The New Republic for only $29.97 a year--75% off cover price!
By Josef Joffe