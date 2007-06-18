Country music prides itself on being the voice of red-state America. So it's hardly surprising that, in the years immediately following September 11, country music artists came out loud and proud with a variety of fightin'-mad anthems. But, sometime around 2004, the in-your-face calls to arms faded, and the war-themed offerings coming out of Nashville started taking on a more somber tone.

In 2004 girl-group SheDaisy produced the hit single "Come Home Soon," which focuses on the pain of separation felt by soldiers and their loved ones, climbed the country charts to number 14:

John Michael Mongtomery's "Letters From Home," released the same year, made it all the way to number two: