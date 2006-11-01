Then, last week, reports surfaced on Josh Marshall's Talking Points Memo of push polls being used to boost the candidacy of Republican Michael Steele, who is running for Senate against Representative Ben Cardin. The poll-taker, one Maryland resident told Marshall's blog, asked, "Do you want your own taxes raised or lowered?" and asserted that Cardin had voted to raise them. The poll-taker also asked, "Do you believe the words 'under God' should be in the pledge of allegiance?" and then asserted that Cardin had voted to remove them. Steele's spokesman, Doug Heye, denied any responsibility for the calls. "Our campaign has no knowledge of it," he said.

Should Ehrlich and Steele's campaigns be taken at their words? Not if their past record is taken into account. In 2002, Ehrlich and Steele, who was running as Ehrlich's lieutenant governor, defeated a rival Democratic ticket headed by Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. In that campaign, Ehrlich and Steele, attempting to overcome Townsend's natural advantage in a traditionally Democratic state, resorted to tactics that were at best unethical and at worst illegal. Reported immediately after the election that year, they have now largely been forgotten, but officials in Maryland would be well advised to look out for a repeat performance from the two campaigns next week.

In 1979, Maryland passed a law barring campaigns from paying workers on election day to button hole voters. The law was in response to the widespread use in Baltimore of "walking around money" to buy black votes. On the eve of the 2002 election, candidate Ehrlich complained to State Prosecutor Stephen Montanarelli that the Democrats were planning to pay campaign workers. Warned by Montanarelli, the Democrats complied with the state law. But Ehrlich and Steele did not.

Part of Ehrlich's strategy was to use Steele, an African American, to attract black votes away from Townsend, who is white, particularly in predominately black Prince George's County, a suburb of Washington, D.C. But to do this, he and Steele took a page out of the old Baltimore playbook. Campaign aides went to predominately black Bowie State College and to Washington, D.C.'s largest homeless shelter to hire African Americans to campaign for Ehrlich and Steele on election day. They didn't try to win them over politically; they offered them between $100 and $150 and free meals to pretend they were backing Ehrlich.