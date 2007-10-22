Pretty much everything you needed to know about tonight's GOP debate--and much of what you need to know about the GOP race--happened in the first 15 or 20 minutes. That's when Fox News correspondent Chris Wallace invited each of the leading candidates to attack their rivals--and the candidates took him up on it.

The differences in the way the four front-runners responded highlighted a key divide in their campaign strategies. Mitt Romney and Fred Thompson swept their deviations from party orthodoxy under the rug, as they have for much of the race, and cast themselves as true conservatives. For instance, when attacked for running to Ted Kennedy's left during his Senate campaign in 1994--a campaign in which he supported abortion rights and distanced himself from Ronald Reagan--Romney recalled himself as a Gingrichite revolutionary. "I was fighting for issues like making sure that we would have the death penalty in our state, fighting to keep our taxes down. I fought, as well, to secure our borders. I fought [for welfare reform]." Later, when asked why he alone of the four major candidates supports a constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage, Romney explained that only he was on the frontlines of the culture war. "I've been in a state that has gay marriage. I recognize that the consequences of gay marriage fall far beyond just the relationship between a man and a woman."

Thompson, who sounded much more lucid and comfortable tonight than during his first debate, also pivoted quickly from accusations of ideological heresy. Asked by Wallace about his lobbying work for Planned Parenthood--"the nation's largest abortion provider"--Thompson attributed it to some quirk of his law firm's organizational chart before touting his pro-life Senate record. Thompson's approach to questions about his purity was to drown them out with a recitation of buzzwords. He responded to conservative criticism of the No Child Left Behind act, a bill he supported, by invoking vouchers and charter schools, eventually grasping for the "societal breakdown going on in this country." He deflected an accusation about his opposition to tort reform by invoking states rights and federalism. At times he seemed to be saying: You can question the way I act on my principles, but you can't question the principles themselves.

John McCain and Rudy Giuliani, on the other hand, hewed to a policy of acknowledging occasional differences with conservatives and touting their frankness instead. It was, in other words, their campaign strategies in miniature. "Well, I don't change, I haven't changed," McCain said after a question about his courting of social conservatives. "I think that anybody who is going to receive the nomination of their party obviously needs to appeal to and make their case to, but not pander to, all parts of the Republican Party." In his strongest response of the night, and maybe the entire campaign, McCain demonstrated that distaste for pandering by declining to speculate on how the Iraq war might play against Hillary Clinton. "I don't know, and I can't be concerned," McCain said. "Because I know too many brave young Americans that are serving and sacrificing in Iraq, as we speak. I'd much rather lose a war than losing a campaign." For good measure, he got off a memorable jab at Hillary's proposal for a $1 million Woodstock museum. "Now, my friends, I wasn't there," he mused. "I was tied up at the time." The audience loved it.