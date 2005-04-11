As if this line of thought were not depressing enough, two other images that I had hoped had fallen into the lost minutiae section of my memory suddenly appeared before me. One was a newspaper description of a group of parents who traveled to Schiavo's hospice, pitilessly displaying before the crowds their own severely disabled, wheelchair-bound children, including one helpless child whose parents had uncovered his feeding tube for the whole world to see. The other was an even more vivid image--so vivid that I think I must have seen a photograph of it--of members of the disability activist group, Not Dead Yet, who had crawled out of their wheelchairs to lie next to one another on the ground outside of Schiavo's hospice, some with their feeding tubes brazenly on display for the reporters. As I tried to get my mind around these acts of willful self-exposure, I felt myself transported once again to the psychically brutal world of Kundera, this time to The Unbearable Lightness of Being, to a scene where the sight of a building in ruins makes a character think of her mother, a woman lacking all sense of shame: "that perverse need one has to expose one's ruins, one's ugliness, to parade one's misery, to uncover the stump of one's amputated arm and force the whole world to look at it."

This fictional character's attitude toward the shamelessness of exposure--which I fully embrace--is no doubt precisely the attitude that the shock tactics of Not Dead Yet were designed to confront, much like the shock tactics of Queer Nation in the 1990s. I could almost hear their accusing rejoinder: Why shouldn't we expose the stumps of our amputated arms? Why should we be forced to cover up what we are? Why should we accept your standards of "normal"? The old-fashioned answer would be, cover up so you maintain your dignity as a person. But champions of exposure, who always think of themselves as on the side of progress, understand such an answer as a confession of squeamishness, evasion, paternalism, or outright oppression. In the face of such barrages of incrimination I inevitably feel caught up short. And in this case, two revolutionary slogans of the 1960s came back to taunt me with particular force: "the personal is political"; "nothing is sacred."

Still, I never seem able to escape the visceral feelings of mortification that I experience whenever I see the intimate details or vulnerable bodily processes of a person's life being paraded before complete strangers, and it makes no difference to me if such invasions of privacy come from the victims themselves--I immediately thought of the flourishing multi-billion dollar pornography industry, but also of the perpetual therapeutic confessions of the famous and the obscure on talk shows, the various forms of self-abasement that ordinary people compete to endure on "reality" shows, the endless flood of tell-all memoirs by celebrities. It seemed to me that our common world was awash in obscenity and small talk and that we had become so used to its low tone that few people could imagine anything different.

And then I recalled the Clinton sexual harassment case, the impeachment hearings, the Starr Report, and all the tawdry (and often laughable) intimate details that anyone living through that truly wanton historical moment could not escape knowing. I felt something approaching amazement when I remembered that Clinton, after having somehow survived having his private life dragged through the mud, was still happy to tell the world his side of the story, and much else of an embarrassing personal nature, in his long-winded autobiography. All of which called up from somewhere in my memory the words of a long-forgotten eminent Victorian, James Fitzjames Stephen. As I went to my bookshelf to find the passage I was thinking of, I wondered whether Stephen's words would still be intelligible to people like Clinton: "That any one human creature should ever really strip his soul stark naked for the inspection of any other, and be able to hold up his head afterwards, is not, I suppose, impossible, because so many people profess to do it; but to look on from the outside is inconceivable." To live in our world today, I thought, was to be forced into the position of a voyeur.