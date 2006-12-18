It would be unrealistic to expect Syria and Iran to help much inmoving this process along. The Syrians didn't create the insurgencyin Anbar province, and the insurgents do not depend significantlyon material and manpower coming across the Syrian border.Similarly, while the Iranians certainly played a role in buildingthe Mahdi Army and the Badr Organization, neither of these Shiamilitias currently depends on Iran to function. Within Iraq,sectarian violence has taken on a life of its own.

This does not mean Iraq's neighbors have nothing to contribute.Clearly, involving all of them, including the Iranians and Syrians,could be a device to influence the choices of different factionswithin Iraq. But this is not a given: While all of Iraq's neighborsmay fear its collapse and the flight of millions of refugees, theymay also hedge their bets and try to forge their own bastions ofinfluence inside the country at the expense of their regionalcompetitors. This ought to tell us that, if we are contemplating aconference of Iraq's neighbors--or creating what the commissioncalls an "Iraq International Support Group"--we need to prepare itsagenda and aims very carefully. Will the group's decisions need tobe unanimous? Will Iraq's neighbors be asked to make certaincommitments? Will there be a mechanism for ensuring that countriesare fulfilling their promises?

In this regard, Iran and Syria should be treated as part of acollective. Singling them out gives them more of a reason to bespoilers and to up the ante for what they seek in return. We wantthe focus with each of them to be Iraq-- not the nuclear issue withIran, or Lebanon and the Golan Heights with Syria. The more wetreat them as fixers in Iraq--when, in fact, they are not--the morethey will seek trade-offs on other issues. I am not arguing againstengaging either the Iranians or Syrians. But it should be done onterms that don't favor them so clearly. We should be prepared toraise the costs to them practically, not only rhetorically, when itcomes to their bad behavior. To date, with both Iran and Syria, wehave been speaking loudly and carrying a small stick. This needs tochange.

As for the Israelis and Palestinians: I agree with the Iraq StudyGroup's call for a new, more activist U.S. diplomacy on the issue,even if I find some of its recommendations misguided or poorlyworded. (For example, Palestinian refugees are a final statusissue, but the "right of return" is not and, stated this way, wouldprejudice negotiations.) It has been a mistake for the Bushadministration to disengage from the conflict. But our efforts nowshould be guided by what Israelis and Palestinians need, ratherthan by the illusion that Sunni Arab leaders won't help on Iraqotherwise. A collapse in Iraq is a disaster for them. The Saudisaren't contemplating a

$12 billion security fence along their northern border because theyhave no stake in Iraq. The Jordanians know only too well that theycannot absorb hundreds of thousands more Iraqi refugees.