The Movie Non-Review: 'GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra'

Sometimes, a film defies conventional narrative and artistic standards so utterly that it seems unfair to judge it by them. G.I. Joe is such a case, a movie that has, through its own inverse accomplishment, earned the right to speak for itself. Consider this a tone poem in 40 scraps of dialogue:

You don’t ask to be a part of G.I. Joe. You get asked.

If you’re going to shoot something, kill it. Otherwise take up knitting.

The Joes will never know what hit them.