As Barack Obama tries to avoid the mistakes Bill Clinton made on gays in the military, the new president's hesitation is already causing damage: Last week came news that yet another Arabic language specialist is about to be dismissed for homosexuality, the first under the new White House. What's more, advocates of repeal are now facing political blow-back: Recently, over 1,000 retired officers released a letter claiming that ending the ban could "break" the armed forces. The statement is an effort by social conservatives to enlist the military community in their drive to stigmatize homosexuality, and is not based on any new research or information. But it is a reminder of the real lessons for Obama of Clinton's 1993 fiasco.

Some think Clinton's mistake that year was to move too quickly on this issue, without consulting the military. Indeed, it seems this has become the current White House's rationale for delay. But this is the wrong lesson. Although Clinton spoke up early about this issue, usually in response to press inquiries, he opted not to issue a quick executive order, instead letting the debate spiral out of his control. Clinton did consult with the military, meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff within weeks of both his election; they simply didn't like what they heard, and their resistance crushed the resolve of the first president in half a century who hadn't served in uniform. Clinton's error was not moving too quickly--it was moving too slowly. Indeed, it was during his proposed six-month "time-out" that religious conservatives hijacked the debate, eroded public support for change, and defeated the president.

One of the main impediments to swift action is the assumption that, since the current ban on openly gay service is a federal law, Congress is the only body that can end it. But according to a report released yesterday by the Palm Center (to which I contributed), the president actually has legal authority to end gay discharges with a single order. "Don't ask, don't tell" is both a Pentagon policy and a federal statute, the result of a 1993 political compromise by Clinton, Congress, and military brass. To get the current ban wholly off the books, Congress will need to act. But to end the practice of discharging gays from the military, the president can exercise his constitutional and statutory authority without any blessing from Congress.

This is because Congress has already granted the president authority to halt military discharges in the interest of national security. Under 10 U.S.C. 12305, "the President may suspend any provision of law relating to promotion, retirement, or separation applicable to any member of the armed forces who the President determines is essential to the national security of the United States."