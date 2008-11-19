Secretary of Debt

With Hillary Clinton likely to be appointed as Secretary of State in the coming days, what happens to the $22 million in debt she accrued during her run for president? One of her best options for whittling down the debt was rolling it over to her 2012 Senate reelection campaign--an option that would seem to be off the table if she accepts the cabinet post. While she could still file for debt settlement with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), that would forbid her from ever running for public office. So how will she go about settling the “largest presidential campaign debt in history”?

Clinton has already swallowed the $13 million that she loaned her campaign from her own money, according to a Clinton aide in a recent Politico report. (In order to get paid back in full, she would have had to pay herself back with the campaign’s money by November 4--which she hasn’t--after which she has up to 20 days to be reimbursed $250,000, according to FEC regulations.) And according to her most recent FEC report, filed October 22 for the month of September, she seems to have taken care of the smaller businesses, like caterers and dry cleaners, that were listed on reports from the summer and early fall. Steven Bledsoe, owner of Dakota Pizza in Wynnewood, PA, who was still owed $5, 933 in June for catering Clinton events, told me last week that he has been paid in full and that it only took “a couple months,” which was no longer than they had expected. “We were thrilled to do it,” he says. “We’re honored to get the work for Senator Clinton. There’s no complaints.”

That leaves $8 million in debt, which is mostly owed to big DC consulting firms like the Dewey Square Group ($235,974.28) and Mark Penn’s firm, Penn, Schoen & Berland Associates ($5,279,535.40). Dave Plevan, owner of Electrum Productions, told me last week that the Clinton campaign has already paid back a significant amount of the $301,198.11 listed as owed to his firm on the October monthly report. “A lot of people keep asking me where the money is coming from and I really have no idea,” Plevan says.

So where is that $8 million coming from? The campaign, according to the October monthly report, had only $1,127,541 in cash-on-hand. During the September period, the committee received $1,015,161.60 in contributions from individuals and $100,204 from political committees. There doesn’t seem to have been any big Hillary fundraisers since her concession, other than two thrown in August by New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, who boasted to NPR that they raised almost $250,000 for her war chest. Her plan, then, according to an aide I spoke to last week, is to slog along and keep trying to raise the money until all the debt is settled.