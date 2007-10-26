Obama's rock star quality may actually be getting in his way. Gray Chynoweth, an attorney who is president of the state's Young Democrats -- and is, like Arnesen, neutral in the contest -- said he admires Obama and was "excited to be part of his first visit to the state."

But, Chynoweth adds: "There's a risk -- partly because he's always surrounded by Secret Service guys -- that some people feel that Obama might think of himself as too cool for school." But Secret Service protection, which Clinton also gets, is only part of Obama's problem. The large crowds Obama draws hinder his ability to engage in traditional campaigning. "People here don't just expect you to be on the stage," Chynoweth said. "They expect you to be out in the audience among the people."

Obama's charisma causes him other problems. Arnesen said that while Clinton 's message "is very much about the voters," Obama's is "very much about himself" and his personal capacity to create change.

Cinde Warmington, who chairs the Democratic Party in the town of Gilford and supports Chris Dodd, said she likes Obama but was struck by a speech given by Michelle Obama declaring that her husband "really is special." This positive attribute, Warmington said, can also "come across as a sense of detachment," or even what some here perceive as an above-the-fray superiority.

Chynoweth said Obama tries hard to fight this perception. "He always says that 'I'm just a vehicle for this message,'" Chynoweth said. "But in a weird way, when he's saying it's not about him, that makes people think it's still about him. It's a tough box to be in."