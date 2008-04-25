One problem is Morris’s interview style. “I try to ask no questions at all. The idea is to say as little as possible and let the person who I'm talking to do all of the talking,” he once explained. Privileging subjective experience over objective reporting, he allows his interviewees to bloviate with little interruption or follow up. The tactic allows his subjects to gallop around in their heads--and perhaps even trip themselves up with their own words. Sometimes, the technique yields gems, such as when a key witness in The Thin Blue Line reveals an overactive imagination that may have helped put the wrong man in prison.

Perhaps because that movie ended up springing an innocent convict from death row, Morris’s method has been considered investigative interviewing of the highest order, an assessment Morris himself shares. But is it really all that it’s cracked up to be? In The Thin Blue Line, Morris does get the real killer to confess--not on camera, but on audiotape, and not with his give-’em-enough-rope tactic, but through patient and pointed questioning. Thus his biggest investigative coup comes not from his vaunted on-camera interrogation but from what some might call good, old-fashioned reporting.

With someone like Robert McNamara, Morris’s failure to ask and confront becomes even more untenable. A handful of critics rightly reproached Morris for essentially giving McNamara a self-serving platform to rationalize and rhapsodize. Morris constructed a movie that, as Village Voice film critic J. Hoberman put it, “allows McNamara to put his own spin on the Vietnam War.” Morris has countered that a more adversarial Q&A approach “is not in the service of finding out anything. It’s in service of dramatizing a received view.” But as The Fog of War illustrates, his hands-off attitude is in the service of something no better--namely, the promotion of an unchallenged perspective.

The same problem hobbles SOP. An incoherent mishmash of intimate profile, investigative reporting, and philosophical inquiry, the movie was conceived as a corrective by Morris, who has complained that “both the left and the right didn’t think it was necessary to look beyond the pictures [of abuse].” (Even that is a bit of a straw man: Two minutes on Google reveals a wealth of vital reporting on Abu Ghraib from outlets such as Salon, Mother Jones, Washington Monthly, and The New Yorker, among others.) In fact, it is Morris’s movie that tells us little that is new. SOP is structured around Morris’s interviews with five of the seven “bad apples” who were indicted for their roles in the detainee abuse scandal. The movie argues that the guards caught in those photos were thrown under the bus by their superiors and the administration, an uncontroversial stance that Morris treats as breaking news.

SOP achieves the admirable goal of humanizing the soldiers, of fleshing out the two-dimensional villains we saw in those photos. But if it’s important to hear the guards’ side of the story, it is also essential to approach it with a measure of skepticism. Morris seems to take everything they say at face value. His unblinking stare and unobtrusive interrogation provide his subjects a hospitable forum to make their case. Blame is apportioned to others: the higher-ups, fellow guards, other governmental agencies at Abu Ghraib. Mitigating factors are raised: the numbing routine of prison duty, the daily threats from outside and in. The overall effect is to make us sympathize with the guards, even as the movie does little to press them on their own accountability and reluctant remorse. It’s telling that the soldiers who come off looking the worst, Charles Graner and Ivan Frederick, are the ones who don’t get time on camera--underscoring just how thoroughly the interviewees (some of whom dish on Graner and Frederick) have commandeered the movie’s point of view. In the course of defending the guards as scapegoats for a corrupt policy, Morris ends up going easy on their own culpability.