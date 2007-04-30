Thanks to the MCA, any alien detained by the United States--in Guantánamo or elsewhere--is largely stripped of the ability to challenge their detentions in court via a writ of habeas corpus. While Hamdan was a triumph for international human rights because it decided that the Geneva Conventions limited what the military commissions could do, the MCA states that the Geneva Conventions can never be the source of any claim of right in an American court, that the president has broad powers to tell us what the Geneva Conventions mean, and that only "grave" breaches of the Geneva Conventions are illegal.

Now that they have been sanctioned by Congress, these parts of our federal law are no longer simply the wild-eyed schemes of a politically damaged president; consequently, they are much harder to constrain. In fact, the newly Democratic Congress has not made any serious effort to repeal the MCA.

The problem with this separation of powers approach is not just that it invigorates a flawed wartime politics, but that it legitimates--rather than limits--what results from it. After Hamdan, political leaders can pass laws like the MCA without facing charges that they are disobeying the highly respected Supreme Court. Indeed, Congress and the president have done exactly what the Court told them to do: Work together to devise a solution. Because the Court in Hamdan and elsewhere has had so little to say about exactly what kind of solution is constitutionally acceptable, our political leaders can stand in front of the cameras and say that they are just doing what the Court said--even while they neglect many civil liberties concerns.

We should not forget, also, that other courts besides the Supreme Court are reviewing the war on terrorism. And, rather than having their attention focused on and governed by Supreme Court statements about individual liberties, these courts are instead following the lead of their judicial masters. When the D.C. Circuit decided in February that the MCA was constitutionally acceptable, it was not forced to apply any strong pro-rights language from the Court from Hamdan or elsewhere. Lower courts addressing the warrantless wiretapping program similarly have no clear guidance from the Court about whether this program violates our constitutional commitment to privacy. It is not surprising, then, that we can find very few decisions even by other courts standing up for rights.

For lessons about how things might have worked a little better if the Supreme Court had focused more on rights, we can turn to the highly instructive experiences of Canada and United Kingdom. Since September 11, the highest courts of both countries have issued landmark decisions clarifying what constitutional protections individual citizens have even during times of fear and panic. These decisions had supporters and opponents on both the right and the left, but, most importantly, they forced political leaders and courts alike to deliberate about some of the harms that individuals face when governments overreach--harms that these highest courts had specifically identified and indicated needed to be protected.