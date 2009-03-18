And here's where things get truly alarming: If Obama officials are able to "show results"--which most observers take to mean increased lending--then they probably won't need the money they'll be able to tap. But, if they're unable to show results, it will most likely have been for lack of money, which they'll have a hard time getting more of. It's a classic CATCH-22: The very reason you'd ask for help disqualifies you from receiving it.

Money aside, the question of nationalization poses serious complications of its own. Even defining the concept is maddeningly difficult. At the broadest level, it implies the government would own the banks and nurse them to health before presumably selling them off. What no one knows--and few people specify--is what ownership would mean as a practical matter. Would the government involve itself in day-to-day management? Would it wipe out current shareholders and own the banks entirely, or would it be satisfied with a majority stake? Would nationalization be more like temporary seizure--that is, honestly accounting for bad assets and injecting new capital, then privatizing as quickly as possible?

Whatever the details, Geithner and his colleagues are said to be deeply uncomfortable with the idea in principle. "Most people who run businesses in this area ... would look to nationalization as a last step--if it was the only thing standing between us and the abyss," says Michael Granoff, a private-equity fund manager who is friendly with several senior administration officials. "The people in charge of the economic policy side of things have pretty good communication with the people ... who sit where I sit," he says. "There is a shared understanding in these conversations."

Among the concerns is that government ownership invariably politicizes management decisions, which could be a fiasco (though the problems are presumably mitigated under a short-term arrangement). As TalkingPointsMemo recently reported, a coalition of unions is already lobbying against bailout money for The Principal Financial Group because of its campaign against labor-friendly card-check legislation. (Whatever the merits of card check, the debate is probably best separated from the banking crisis.) Many also worry that government ownership will frighten away large institutional clients who don't want the hassle, to say nothing of top managerial talent. A recent Wall Street Journal piece depicted Citigroup executives so harried by their government overseers that they worried about splurging for fresh-baked cookies at a corporate retreat.

On top of which, congressional Democrats are generally terrified by the prospect of becoming bank "nationalizers"--the GOP talking points practically write themselves. "It's the other N-word we're not allowed to say," complains another senior Democratic source. While it's true that Republican senators like Lindsey Graham have, in recent weeks, insisted the idea should be on the table, Democrats smell a rat. They believe Graham and his colleagues are out to spook the markets, forcing the Democrats' hand with self-fulfilling doomsaying. "These people say 'free markets,' 'leave everything alone,' 'let them fail,'" says the source. "Now, all of a sudden, they're saying, 'Nationalize the banks'? The cynicism is just incredible." Whether or not this scenario is plausible--and Graham certainly sounded sincere--it reflects very real anxieties on the Democratic side. (Graham's office did not return a call seeking comment.)

These concerns are all legitimate. And, yet, one can't help feeling we're headed inexorably toward nationalization anyway. Every new nationalization rumor sends stock prices tumbling (Citigroup recently hit an 18-year low and Bank of America a record low), forcing administration and Fed officials to coo reassurances. But, the lower the stock prices fall, the less likely private investors are to pony up more money--"If the stock is selling at ten dollars, private capital may or may not be willing to participate at $8.50," Kramer says; "if it's selling at four dollars, there's zero chance you'll participate at five dollars"--leaving government as the only option.

In many respects, the lurch toward nationalization has already begun. Treasury is asking for "convertible preferred" shares in return for the bailout money it gives banks. The preferred shares initially act like debt (which does not imply ownership). But they will be "converted" to common stock if a bank's balance sheet gets too out of whack. The process is now underway at Citigroup, for example, and is on track to leave the government with a massive 40 percent stake in the company. It's hard to see why Geithner's dictum wouldn't apply here, too: If you're going to nationalize, better to go big and bold at the outset, when the chances of success are highest, than to back into it unwillingly. But, alas, the politics appear to make this impossible.

The irony is that these two political constraints--no new money, no nationalization--could cancel out in theory. The public believes the same bankers who created the mess are now gorging at the federal trough. If nationalization were part of the equation, prompting managers and shareholders to scream about the expropriation of assets, the public might finally see its bloodlust satisfied and be willing to part with more cash. All the more so if Treasury argued that it represented a decisive final step, as opposed to the latest in a continuing drip of subsidies.

Then again, there's a fine line between pleasing everybody and pleasing nobody. Oh, to be a young Treasury official managing an Asian financial crisis.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor at The New Republic.