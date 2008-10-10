Eight years ago, nearly all United Nations member states and many international organizations committed to a series of ambitious steps designed to respond immediately to critical needs within the developing world, and particularly in Africa. Known as the “Millennium Development Goals” (MDG), these included the eradication of extreme poverty and hunger, achieving universal primary education, reduction in child mortality, and combating HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other major diseases. 2015 was set as the deadline for meeting specific targets in all of these areas. But the reconvening of the U.N. General Assembly last month proved yet another occasion for lamenting our distance from meeting the MDG’s objectives. There are many reasons for these delays, and they lie on both sides of the “developmental divide.” Richer nations, especially in the developed West, have provided neither sufficient financial resources nor the essential tools for developing nations to confront the daunting challenges they face. And poor governance, corruption, and financial mismanagement have plagued many of the nations most desperately in need.

But the largest and most influential group of developing nations has added an ill-considered and wholly gratuitous burden to the challenges of the MDG: they have selected the Sudan government, which continues to perpetrate genocide in Darfur in front of the eyes of the world, to be their chair in the coming year. The “Group of 77,” as it’s known, made this extraordinary decision at the very moment the General Assembly and the U.N. Secretariat were highlighting a number of discouraging shortfalls in MDG progress. The Group of 77 now has 130 members (77 was the number at its inception in 1964), including virtually every African nation. Since it was the African countries’ turn to pick the chair of the organization, and since the selection of Sudan was supported by China, the outcome--however outrageous--is hardly surprising. Strong support from the member states of the Organization of the Islamic Conference helped ensured Khartoum’s diplomatic victory. The selection of the National Islamic Front regime as chair is no mere symbolic exercise, though the symbolism of the choice is intensely dispiriting. For it comes at a time when the head of the regime faces a likely arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court---for crimes against humanity and for genocide in Darfur.

Certainly the evidence of genocide, as gathered and reported by the world’s most distinguished human rights organizations, is overwhelming and serves to indict President Omar al-Bashir, Vice President Ali Osman Taha (who represented Sudan at the U.N. last month and carried the Darfur portfolio through 2005), Defense Minister Abdelrahim Hussein (Interior Minister during the most violent phase of the genocide), Salah “Gosh” (head of the regime’s ruthlessly efficient security apparatus), and senior presidential adviser Nafi’e Ali Nafi’e (who currently holds the Darfur portfolio). It is a regime of brutal génocidaires, and yet now it carries primary responsibility for advancing the collective economic interests of 130 member states as well as increasing the organization’s negotiating capacity at the U.N.

A glance at the regime in Khartoum’s record on the economic interests of the Sudanese people, let alone its responses to the U.N. and other international bodies, underlines the cruel joke of this appointment.