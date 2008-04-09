Bookmarks: Recommended Reading About Labor

The labor movement once loomed large over American politics. If the nineteenth century was dominated by conflict with Indians and over slavery, the early twentieth center was dominated by what was called “the labor question.” But very few Americans outside Washington today know anything about the labor movement. I talked recently to a historian who was writing a book on liberalism who didn’t know that in 2005, a group of unions had split off from the AFL-CIO to form Change to Win. Yet the labor movement remains the largest and most powerful organized group within the Democratic party and American liberalism more broadly, as well as the country’s best hope of restoring a balance of power between employer and employee and between K Street and Main Street.

If you want to keep track of the labor movement, it’s not easy. Every large newspaper used to have a labor reporter, but now only The New York Times does; they employ the excellent Stephen Greenhouse. BusinessWeek recently laid off Aaron Bernstein. In These Times boasts my former colleague David Moberg, whom I call for guidance every time I write about labor. And The American Prospect editor-at-large Harold Meyerson knows a lot about labor, but only occasionally writes about it.

What about books? I used to be fairly well-versed in labor history, but I haven’t kept up, so I asked Nelson Lichtenstein, who teaches history at UC Santa Barbara; Michael Kazin, who is at Georgetown; and Richard Yeselson, research coordinator of Change to Win, for their recommendations.

For the history of the labor movement--from the Knights of Labor through the present--I used to rely on Thomas Brooks’ Toil and Trouble, but it’s long out of print. Kazin recommends Who Built America: Working People and the Nation’s History by the American Social History Project. Yeselson calls Nelson Lichtenstein’s State of the Union “the best recent synthesis of all of twentieth century labor history.”