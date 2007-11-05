On Friday, Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton said that her opponents attacked her collectively in last week’s Democratic debate because she is currently the front runner in the race for the White House. Clinton strategist Mark Penn suggested that co-moderator Tim Russert was part of the pile-on as well. The explanation followed several days in which she and her campaign let her supporters know that part of their agenda might have been that she’s a girl who might actually run the clubhouse. Now, the first poll after the debate shows her support unaffected by the performance, which pundits described with patent delight as “her downfall” (Chris Matthews, "Hardball," Wednesday), her “humbl[ing]” (Matthews again, "Hardball," Thursday) and “really … a bad night” (Roger Simon, The Politico, Wednesday, accompanied by a picture of her in what can only be described as a chicken mask). Although Hillary might still stay ahead, Simon concluded, her easy days are over. This morning, the commentators of MSNBC seemed somewhat mystified by her “survival,” as they called it.

Why did she survive her so-called humbling, and, indeed, thrive? Here’s an explanation: In a democratic republic like the United States, the popular election of the chief executive gives the gender issue a symbolic punch that no other contest--not for senator, nor, in another system, for prime minister--carries. Amusingly, in her column about how much she hated hearing Hillary suggest that her treatment was related to her gender, Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus noted and agreed with a poll which found that women expect a win by Hillary to create a positive change in peoples' attitudes toward women. Maybe changing peoples’ attitudes toward women is not as important as drivers’ licenses to the men on NBC, but apparently someone in the population is thinking it matters a lot to them.

In a wonderful concatenation, this same past week, New York Times "Life’s Work" columnist Lisa Belkin reported for what seemed like the millionth time, that the women’s business organization, Catalyst, found that no matter what women do in the workplace, they are perceived as deficient. In societies where strength is central to concepts of leadership, women are generally perceived as too soft, and the few strong women as too tough. In societies where cooperative styles are valued, as in Norway, women are perceived as non-delegators. The report is called “Damned if You Do, Doomed if You Don’t.” But the damning thing about the report is not its contents. It is that the report is, effectively, both thirty years old and as recent as yesterday’s news. The Belkin column received a lot of attention from blogs like Feministing, Salon Broadsheet, and the Huffington Post, with a heavy female readership, and even a day later was the most-e-mailed story in the entire New York Times. Women know Catalyst is not making this stuff up.

I don’t know why Russert singled her out for all the hard questions. If you watch him at the end of the debate, he has the smugly satisfied look of a man who accomplished his ends (minute 53:40 of Part II), legitimate or not.