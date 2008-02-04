I think the best way to address Facebook on the occasion of its graduation is to hand the podium over to another famous Harvard dropout, Bill Gates. Gates gave the college's commencement address last year, and he mused about the social lives of undergraduates. "Dorm life was terrific," Gates said. "There were always lots of people in my dorm room late at night discussing things, because everyone knew I didn't worry about getting up in the morning. That's how I came to be the leader of the anti-social group. We clung to each other as a way of validating our rejection of all those social people." (Those validation sessions might look dramatically different today, when people are less likely to stay up all night in a dorm room "discussing things" than they are to sit in front of a laptop toggling between work and play to update their Facebook status.)

The main thrust of Gates's address was about his philanthropic work. He talked about how he managed to leave college without fully understanding the inequalities in the world, and how he's slowly come to understand how challenging it is to eradicate a scourge--say, high rates of child fatalities due to treatable infectious disease--if it's a tragedy the market tolerates. His message is simple: Take action, kids. Pull your head out of the sand earlier than I did. You have the technology to do so. One point he stressed was the power of the Internet to effect change. "The magical thing about this network is not just that it collapses distance and makes everyone your neighbor. It also dramatically increases the number of brilliant minds we can have working together on the same problem--and that scales up the rate of innovation to a staggering degree." Zuckerberg used the same logic when he opened up Facebook to outside developers, letting anyone create "widgets" on his own network.

But has Facebook taken "on the big inequities," as Gates urged in his speech?

A "causes" application and other awareness-raising groups do indeed connect thousands of people with common interests in humanitarian efforts. And it's very easy for people to organize races for cures and alert their 547 nearest and dearest to articles on under-covered international tragedies. But, most significantly, Facebook is smack in the middle of the 2008 election: sponsoring the pre-New Hampshire primary debates, becoming ubiquitous for candidates (though some have better profiles than others).

Tomorrow will offer a powerful example of the potential impact of Facebook. On America's most Super Tuesday yet, Facebook users will be organized. They have invited each other to viewing parties and friended their favorite candidate, trading notes on debate performances and inspirational rhetoric. They will carpool to the polls and check their polling place on the Facebook page of their secretary of state's office.

And what might Zuckerberg say four years later, with roughly two million new

users from around the world joining each week? Reflecting over the site's four years of existence, maybe he'd echo what he said after just a handful of days. "I'm pretty happy with the amount of people that have been to it so far."

Rachel Dry is an assistant editor at The Washington Post.

