The Israel Archives

This week marks the 60th anniversary of Israel's independence. To commemorate the event, we went through TNR's writings on Israel, decade-by-decade, and selected some of the most memorable. Below, you’ll find pieces from 1997 to the present, including those from our Zionism at 100 issue, which featured a piece by Martin Peretz on its history and another by Michael Ignatieff on the legacy of Theodor Herzl. In addition, Hillel Halkin and Leon Wieseltier meditate on the two-state solution. Stay tuned for more lists as we dig deeper into the archives.

Zionism at 100
The God That Did Not Fail
Modern Zionism
The Legacy of Theodor Herzl
The Anomaly of Israel
Is Our Disappointment with Zionism?
The Jerusalem Syndrome
Mixed Signals

A Personal Journey

Bye, Bye Bibi

Angels Arrive
Sacred Implications
The Disappointments
Thorny of Thornies
Not So Fast
The Rejection

The Prelude
What Is Not To Be Done


Money and Soul
Politics by Other Means
Sacrifices

Unwanted Man
The grim persistence of Ehud Olmert.
Yossi Klein Halevi(10/16/06)

Close Quarters
A wartime visit to Haifa, where Arabs and Jews get along.
Yossi Klein Halevi  (8/28/06)

 “Plan B
A right-wing settler and the West Bank pullout.
Yossi Klein Halevi (07/03/06)

Past Perfect
How Sharon’s successor could succeed.
Yossi Klein Halevi (01/23/06)

Center Stage
Will Sharon’s centrist party last?
Yossi Klein Halevi  (12/12/2005)

In Withdrawal
For years, Israel's religious Zionists have sought a greater role in the army. Now that they have it, many wish they didn't.
Yossi Klein Halevi (03/07/05)

Rigor Mortis
Why Israel thinks a post-Arafat Palestine will mean more of the same.
Yossi Klein Halevi  (11/15/04)

Tough Love
The woman who may save the Likud.
Yossi Klein Halevi (08/09/04)

Like A Prayer
Kabbalah goes Hollywood.
Yossi Klein Halevi  (05/10/2004)

 

By TNR Staff

