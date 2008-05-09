The Israel Archives

This week marks the 60th anniversary of Israel's independence. To commemorate the event, we went through TNR's writings on Israel, decade-by-decade, and selected some of the most memorable. Below, you’ll find pieces from 1997 to the present, including those from our Zionism at 100 issue, which featured a piece by Martin Peretz on its history and another by Michael Ignatieff on the legacy of Theodor Herzl. In addition, Hillel Halkin and Leon Wieseltier meditate on the two-state solution. Stay tuned for more lists as we dig deeper into the archives.

“Unwanted Man”

The grim persistence of Ehud Olmert.

Yossi Klein Halevi(10/16/06)

“Close Quarters”

A wartime visit to Haifa , where Arabs and Jews get along.

Yossi Klein Halevi (8/28/06)