WASHINGTON--Barack Obama's sweeping victory in the South Carolina primary and his endorsement by Sen. Edward M. Kennedy fundamentally alter the dynamics of the 2008 Democratic presidential contest.

Only a week ago, Hillary Clinton, with her upset victory in the New Hampshire primary and her solid triumph in the Nevada caucuses, was on a trajectory to close out the nomination, if not in the wave of contests on Feb. 5, then shortly thereafter.

But her campaign underestimated the bitterness that would be created by former President Bill Clinton's role as a "bad cop" against Obama in South Carolina. This not only solidified the African-American vote for the Illinois senator, but also appears to have pushed down Clinton's share of the white vote in the final days.

More significantly, Bill Clinton's campaigning created a backlash among his own loyalists. Online discussion groups involving veterans of the Clinton administration reflected a sharp division in their ranks over the former president's intervention and the beginning of a defection toward Obama, even among participants who have long held a positive view of Hillary Clinton.