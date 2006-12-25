To be sure, the perks of majority control weren't the only thingthat enabled the GOP to win elections despite its steady rightwardmarch. There was an institutional factor at work, too--one that,unfortunately for Democrats, won't disappear with this election:The House and Senate electoral maps give Republicans a substantialadvantage in translating popular votes into congressional seats. In2004, Bush carried nearly six in ten House districts while winningless than 52 percent of the vote--in part because of Republicangerrymandering after the 2000 census. The Senate, meanwhile, isinstitutionally biased toward conservative, rural states, since allstates have two senators regardless of their population. In 2000,Bush lost the popular vote but carried 30 states.

These advantages didn't evaporate in 2006. According to David Mayhewof Yale, the popular-vote swing since 2004 was 5.5 points, whilethe Democrats gained 30 House seats. Compare that with 1994, whenthe Republicans achieved a six- point swing in the popular vote butpicked up 52 seats. The story is similar in the Senate. Assumingsenators represent half their states' residents, the 49 Democratsin the new Senate represent approximately 40 million more Americansthan the 49 Republicans. Put more bluntly, the center of Congress isstill not the center of the U.S. electorate.

Still, the 2006 election shows that the GOP's institutionaladvantages aren't enough to guarantee victory. And, now,Republicans are in serious trouble. Not only is their pay-to-playalliance with K Street in ruins, but they can no longer use theirmajority power to obscure their radicalism.

The conventional view is that the Democrats are the ones who are infor a tough two years, as they try to reconcile their basic liberalinstincts with their unexpected 2006 victories in relativelyconservative regions. But this conclusion--reflective of somemysterious pundit geometry in which the electoral center is alwayshalfway between the two parties--simply misses the extent to whichmiddle-of-the-road voters support the main elements of theDemocratic agenda. Nearly every new Democrat in Congress ran notjust against the war, but against privatization of Social Securityand in support of raising the minimum wage, expanding healthinsurance, and protecting middle-class economic security--even inred states like Virginia and Montana. As long as Democrats stayfocused on these issues, Republicans will remain in a difficultposition.

After all, the GOP took its heaviest losses within its moderateranks. In an even more conservative Republican caucus, there willbe a powerful faction that blames defeat on insufficient clarityand urges a further pull to the right.

Democrats should give this faction the clarity it wants. In pursuingtheir own agenda, they need to put the GOP between the rock of itsintense base and the hard place of swing voters on every keyissue--from basic kitchen-table concerns (like health care andcollege tuition), to reform issues (like reestablishingpay-as-you-go budget rules and ensuring electoral fairness), toless controversial social issues (like stem-cell research).

Majority power also gives Democrats the capacity to ensure theaccountability that was sorely lacking in recent years. High-mindedcommentators fret about a subpoena frenzy, but judicious use ofcongressional oversight and self-policing provides an unmatchedopportunity for Democrats to correct past abuses while remindingvoters of how, and for whom, the GOP majority used the tools ofgovernment authority. Here, too, Democratic control means that whatwas once carefully hidden can be exposed.

For a sense of how this might play out, look no further than RickSantorum. In his voting record, Santorum was actually arun-of-the-mill GOP senator, only moderately to the right of hiscaucus' middle. His distinctiveness came from his willingness torun as who he was, rather than as a fake moderate. The result?Despite spending more than any senator not named Clinton, Santorumlost by a staggering 18 points. One has to go back 26 years to finda Senate incumbent thrown out by a similar margin.

Republicans say they lost because they abandoned their principles.Santorum's plight suggests that embracing those principles won'thelp, either. The GOP is off-center. If Democrats want to retaintheir edge, they need to make that clear over and over again.

By jacob s. hacker and paul pierson