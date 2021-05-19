Play Ball!

Is there anything closer to our grass roots than baseball broadcasting? There were times, in the infancy of radio, when the airing of baseball games throughout the season was attempted by the networks. There were Giants in those days, and we're not: referring to the Polo Grounds gang. Let's see what happened to them. Graham McNamee is in baritone heaven. His sidekick, Phillips Carlin, is now programming vice-president for the Mutual network. I don't know what happened to Major Andy White since he tried to buck the Radio Corporation of America and the National Broadcasting Company back in the twenties by becoming president of a new, upstart network; but I know that that network is now the Columbia Broadcasting System, and White's real rise to national popularity came via baseball broadcasting. Ted Husing, too, has dropped out of baseball radio during the season, but he's doing very nicely, thank you--about $200,000 worth a year, in fact--as a disc jockey in New York.

Barber and Allen, Frisch and Dean and the other voices of baseball today had not yet dreamed of attaining oracular status when McNamee and Carlin and White and Husing were the rage. But they are on more solid ground now. Baseball broadcasting now comes to the listeners chiefly through non network, local stations. There are excellent business reasons for that phenomenon, and I'll conduct a private seminar any rainy day this season for those readers who crave for the minutiae.

The $325,000 or so that the Old Gold people spend for Red Barber's reportage on the Dodgers may look like shrewd business to those who are disposed to suspect benevolence. Sure Red Barber helps sell cigarettes. It's conceded--boasted, in fact--that he also helps pack Ebbets Field. But he is more than just a salesman or just a voice confined to a local station. Like baseball himself, he is a national institution, just as the Dodgers are, just as Brooklyn is. I recall a Webster cartoon wherein a fat gent, with a portable radio on the bleacher seat next to him, was obviously annoying his neighbors. Said the gentleman to his exasperated bench-mates: "Well, y'see, this way I can watch this game an' listen to th' Dodgers at th' same time." And that cartoon was syndicated nationally; and it was not only understood, it was applauded. For Red Barber is a hero.