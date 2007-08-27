If the Republicans have anything going for them, it is that 17 of those 22 seats are in states that Bush won in 2004. Most of these states--for instance, Alaska, Alabama, and Wyoming--are likely to support the Republican presidential candidate next year, which should help Republican candidates lower on the ballot. Still, Democrats are poised to pick up more seats than Republicans.

Seats Democrats should win:

Democrats should be favored in Colorado, where Republican Senator Wayne Allard is retiring. Colorado has recently been tilting Democratic. Democrats now control the governor's office and both houses of the state legislature, one of two Senate seats, and four of seven House seats. The Democratic candidate is expected to be Boulder Representative Mark Udall, an effective campaigner with an impressive political name. The National Republican Senate Committee tried to recruit former Representative Scott McInnis, a moderate, to run against Udall, but it looks like they are going to be stuck with a rightwinger, former Representative Bob Schaffer, who has already shown himself to be ill at ease as a candidate.

Democrats should also be favored in New Hampshire, which, even more than Colorado, has moved into the Democratic column. Last November, Democrats won the governorship, both houses of the legislature, and ousted both Republican congressmen. If popular former Governor Jeanne Shaheen runs, she will be favored against incumbent Republican John Sununu. One New Hampshire poll last June showed only 31 percent of voters favoring Sununu's re-election.

Seats Democrats have a good chance to take:

Moderate Republican incumbents Norm Coleman in Minnesota, Susan Collins in Maine, and Gordon Smith in Oregon could be in trouble because they are running in states that are expected to vote strongly Democratic in 2008. If the Iraq war drags on, and the Republicans are identified nationally with it, these candidates will have to run against their own party. Coleman and Smith are both unpopular in their states but face relatively inexperienced, although by no means incapable, foes. Collins remains popular in Maine, but she faces a popular Democratic congressman, Tom Allen. These races could hinge on voter disgust with the national Republicans and who runs the best campaigns.

Seats Democrats could win if Republican incumbents retire:

If John Warner retires, and Mark Warner runs, Mark Warner would be the favorite to take his seat in Virginia. Equally, if Nebraska Senator Chuck Hagel retires, and former Senator Bob Kerrey runs, Kerrey would be favored to win this seat. Even if Kerrey doesn't run, Omaha Mayor Mike Fahey could defeat rightwinger Jon Bruning, who is already running against Hagel. If Hagel runs and Bruning defeats him in the primary, a Democrat could also have a chance, particularly if Hagel refuses to back Bruning. Nebraska is often thought to be a Republican state--and it does vote Republican in presidential elections--but Nebraskans tend to elect Democrats (Exon, Nelson, Kerrey) as senators. As Don Walton of the Lincoln Journal Star has pointed out, "Hagel is the only Republican who has won a Senate race in Nebraska in the past 35 years." Hagel has been an exception.