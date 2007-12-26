Whether it stems from a burst of holiday spirit or the desire to write a song people will be covering for decades (with all the attendant royalties), contemporary pop songwriters have been scrambling to write new yuletide standards for decades. For all the noble effort of everyone from Elton John to the old-school indie band the dB's, few--well, none, actually--have written anything that’s displaced "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" or "Silent Night." (See the videos of them performed by Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears, respectively, as evidence of that.) In a rare display of common sense, the general public even rejected Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," the most transparently traditionally crafted (or desperate) of the bunch.

Then there’s the peculiar case of Joni Mitchell’s “River.” The song first appeared on her album Blue some 36 Christmases ago. It starts with Mitchell’s piano playing “Jingle Bells” in doleful minor chords, which leads to a delicate and exquisitely disconsolate melody, and even more forlorn lyrics. References to Christmas, reindeer, and “songs of joy and peace” crop up in the first verse, then disappear. Damning herself as “selfish and ... sad,” Mitchell confesses to disillusionment with “this crazy scene” (probably the drug-fueled Cali-rock crowd at the time) and driving away the guy who not only loved her but gave crazy-good sex (rumored to be James Taylor or Graham Nash, her boyfriends during this period). The refrain has her craving a river “I could skate away on”; she just wants to leave all of it, even the seasonal festivities, behind. The song returns to its initial chorus, but by then, it’s too late for tidings of comfort or joy. Even the Christmas references--images of trees being cut down, fake reindeer being hauled out one more time--are more cynical than buoyant.

“River” is only peripherally about Christmas, and in lyrics and tone it’s hardly the type of song one warbles around the piano with the family (assuming people still do such things). Yet over the last few years, it’s become ubiquitous, included on a large number of yuletide albums in various genres. One can now hear “River” done up not only as adult contemporary (separate versions by Sarah McLachlan and James Taylor on their seasonal-themed albums) but as holiday adult lounge jazz (Dianne Reeves), new age guitar (Peter Mulvey), Celtic ballad (the Albion Christmas Band), alt rock (Sister Hazel), Brit pop (Travis), and jazz elevator music (Fourplay, Boney James). That’s not to count non-holiday-record covers by everyone from Heart to the Indigo Girls to Herbie Hancock (the latter, sung by Corinne Bailey Rae, is the title track of Hancock’s album of Mitchell covers, just nominated for an Album of the Year Grammy).

Through it all, “River” remains essentially the same in tone and arrangement. (It’s the vocal equivalent to Vince Guaraldi’s enduring, contemplative piano score for A Charlie Brown Christmas.) Not even Barry Manilow, who dressed up “River” with all sorts of gauzy sonic tinsel on a version released five years ago, could make the song jolly. It resists cheering up as much as that one friend who insists Christmas isn’t a big deal and would rather stay home alone that day, thank you.