From the TNR Archive: Zoe Heller

“House Arrest,” July 3, 2000
Review of Sex and Real Estate: Why We Love Houses, by Marjorie Garber
“Ariel’s Appetite,” December 18, 2000
Review of The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath, edited by Karen V. Kukil
“The Ghost Rutter,” May 21, 2001
Review of The Dying Animal, by Philip Roth
“Such Nativity!” October 29, 2001
Review of Borrowed Finery, by Paula Fox
“Back Pages,” December 23, 2002
Review of The Child that Books Built: A Life in Reading, by Francis Spufford
“Meet the Parents,” July 4, 2005
Review of The Body Never Lies: The Lingering Effects of Bad Parenting, by Alice Miller
By