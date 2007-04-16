For more than 15 years, through the past three presidential administrations, American foreign policy has fluctuated from realism to idealism to some strange mix of the two. But in all that time, one aspect of policy has not changed: relations with China. Under George H.W. Bush, the United States championed economic engagement with China as a way to eventually open up the country politically. Under Bill Clinton, the White House promoted a "strategic partnership" with China, assuring that these close economic ties would remain intact. In the current Bush administration, after some initial pre-September 11 tensions with Beijing, which disappeared after the administration focused instead on terrorism, the White House settled into the familiar. Secretary of the Treasury Henry Paulson heads up a "strategic dialogue" with senior Chinese leaders in which Washington and Beijing together build consensus on critical economic issues.

But America's China policy consensus may be breaking down. In February, the White House filed a major trade complaint against China over Chinese government subsidies. Then, in late March, it slapped new duties on imports of Chinese paper--the first time in 23 years the United States had used such measures and a decision that could open the door to many new duties against Chinese products. And, hard on the heels of these sanctions, the administration filed new complaints against China at the World Trade Organization for alleged intellectual piracy. Reacting quickly, Beijing warned that the complaints would "seriously damage" U.S.-China relations, but, so far, its warnings seem to have gone unheeded. In fact, Washington and Beijing should prepare for more "damage" ahead.

Why this tougher stance toward China? Clearly, the Democrats' victory in the 2006 congressional elections is a factor. New Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi long has been one of the leading China hawks in Washington (she once unfurled a banner in Tiananmen Square commemorating the victims of the 1989 massacre there), and prominent China critics like Michigan Congressman Sander Levin now head influential bodies like the Ways and Means subcommittee on trade. China currently has a trade surplus with the United States of more than $230 billion. And though much of Chinese manufacturing is actually owned by U.S. companies, as a 2005 study in Foreign Affairs showed, what matters politically is the public perception that China has the United States in its debt. Democrats realized that economic populism may be a winning strategy, since it helped power the campaigns of new senators like Ohio's Sherrod Brown and Montana's Jon Tester. Now, with a Democratic majority, these populists can deliver on their agendas, one of which is taking a tougher economic line on China.

In the last two years, according to Morgan Stanley's Stephen Roach, Congress introduced 27 pieces of anti-China legislation; Democratic Senator Byron Dorgan even suggested cutting off normal trade relations with China. Now, the fact that Democrats have the leverage to pass tougher anti-China bills may be forcing the administration's hand, leading the White House to take actions like taxing the imports on paper. The White House's timing "is clearly [designed]...also to tell the Chinese: 'We're going to thump you as a way of trying to head off congressional legislation,'" Gary Hufbauer, a senior fellow at the Peter G. Peterson Institute for International Economics told The Washington Post.