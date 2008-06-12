In the 2004 election, John Kerry carried 89 percent of the vote among self-identified Democrats, according to the network exit poll, but Democrats and Republicans accounted for an equal share of the electorate. President Bush won with an even larger share (93 percent) among supporters of his own party.

David Winston, a Republican pollster, acknowledges his party's problems, but is skeptical about large changes in party identification. He notes that while polls have often reported significant shifts in party loyalties during the course of campaigns, the gap between the two parties historically narrows by Election Day. Independents, who turned on the GOP in 2006, remain the key to this year's outcome, he said.

The good news for McCain is that he has consistently run ahead of his party this year. The bad news is that the GOP is in such a deep hole that McCain may not be able to climb out. When voters in a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll were asked, without candidates' names, which party they wanted in the White House, Democrats had a 16-point lead. But when they were asked to choose between Obama and McCain, Obama led by only 6 points.

Geoff Garin, a Democratic pollster who worked for Hillary Clinton's campaign this year, sees evidence for a realignment in a steady move of middle-income voters toward the Democrats. "Identification with the Democrats has crept up among voters in the $50,000- to $75,000-a-year range and is now moving up beyond that," partly in response to "the pain of the Bush economy."

The paradox is that sharp shifts in partisan identification often presage periods of bipartisanship. If Obama were to win because of the country's Democratic tilt, moderate Republicans in Congress could move his way to protect themselves against a Democratic tide. A comparable shift of worried Democrats helped Ronald Reagan build bipartisan majorities for his tax and budget programs in 1981. "There really is the potential for Barack Obama to build coalitions with Republicans in the middle -- if there are Republicans left in the middle," said Garin.