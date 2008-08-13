Punch Drunk Love

As a politician, McCain's passion for the sport has endured. In 2004, he paid $1,400 for a prime seat next to then-Senate Minority Whip Harry Reid at a marquee Vegas bout between Bernard Hopkins and Oscar De La Hoya. Not even the campaign has kept him away; during one swing to Nevada last year, McCain found time to see De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the MGM Grand. And he'll talk reporters' ears off about the sport. Aboard his campaign bus in New Hampshire last year, he held forth on the fate of the 42-year-old Hopkins who was set to battle the young challenger Winky Wright. "I don't think he's going to beat Winky Wright. He's too old," McCain said, veering dangerously off message. (McCain might happily note today that Hopkins pulled off an upset.)

Boxing is a fitting obsession for McCain. Like the 71-year-old senator himself, the sport is a cultural throwback. A civilized way, dating to Ancient Greece, for one man to prove his strength over another, boxing was the great love of McCain's idol, the manly Teddy Roosevelt, who was partially blinded by it. But it also appeals to McCain's impish side--evoking the irascible Rat Pack style of Las Vegas he finds so appealing. (McCain is an unapologetic gambler: One acquaintance of mine tells of shooting craps past midnight with McCain in Vegas several years ago; McCain even loaned the guy's wife $50 to get her started.)

In the Senate, McCain has sought to translate his love of boxing into policy. Initially, he was motivated by the grim lives of journeymen boxers, for whom he battled to win health care and pensions. "John has a real love for the sport, and it was evident," says the famed boxing commentator Bert Sugar, between drags on a cigar. "Of all the pressing problems, boxing wasn't one of them. And, yet, he devoted his time and saw it through."

McCain was especially fixated on the fairness and integrity of the sport, leading him to denounce crooked oversight and push (thus far unsuccessfully) for a federal oversight commission. "When there is a lack of fairness, he fights against it," says Ken Nahigian, a former top McCain aide on the Senate Commerce Committee who coordinated McCain's boxing policy fights. "The boxing bill was sort of a microcosm of his philosophy." Indeed, McCain is often stirred by evidence of unfair play in sports--railing against steroid abuse in baseball and seeking to ban Internet gambling on the grounds that players have no way of knowing whether the games are rigged.

As is his knack, McCain has made some colorful enemies in his crusade to make boxing "a truly honest and legitimate sport." Most notable is the infamous giant-haired promoter Don King. When McCain said at one 1998 hearing that "[c]ertain promoters have become quite skilled in duping boxers into signing long-term contracts that represent nothing more than a sophisticated version of indentured servitude," it was clear that King was among his targets. (A King associate later groused that one McCain reform bill, the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, "should have just [been] named ... the Don King Reform Act.") In 2004, King delivered a bizarre high-profile endorsement of George W. Bush: "I'm sure that Mr. King, who's well-known for his philanthropy, has only engaged in the political process for altruistic reasons," McCain cracked to The New Republic's Jason Zengerle at the time. Now that McCain is the GOP nominee, King, who couldn't be reached for comment, has evidently seen the Democratic light and donated the legal maximum to Barack Obama.