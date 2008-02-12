In 1976, the Overseas Voting Rights Act made it mandatory for every state to provide a way for its former residents to vote in primary and general elections. Any U.S. citizen abroad could vote in his or her state of last residence if that state had a primary (rather than a caucus) system. The Democratic National Committee went further than just enabling international absentee balloting: It gave expats 22 convention delegates to represent their interests as a bloc--a number that has remained constant over the past three decades despite the significant increase in the number of Americans living overseas. (Republicans Abroad is an unofficial arm of the Republican Party, and has no comparable role in the GOP's nominating contest.)

Democrats Abroad's new online voting system is just the latest tactic in the group's efforts to boost participation. From 1976 to 1988, Democrats overseas voted by mail for their delegates, drawing scant numbers. In 1992, Democrats Abroad unsuccessfully tried to bolster numbers by using a caucus system in major international cities. But the majority of Democrats could not attend a caucus in an international hub and remained disenfranchised. The only other option--to vote absentee in their home states--was (and remains) difficult. Laws about overseas voting are variable by state, sometimes arcane, and often wildly inconvenient. Most require foreigners to provide a self-addressed, stamped envelope. “Where do you buy U.S. stamps in Phnom Penh?” asked Democrats Abroad’s Cambodia Chair, Wayne Weightman, who in 2006 paid a friend traveling to the U.S. $50 to pick some up so that his vote would count. He was one of a slim percentage of expats willing to go through the hassle: In 2006, only 992,034 of the four to seven million Americans estimated to be abroad requested ballots--and only about 330,000 were actually cast. Of the remaining uncast votes, a government study found that 70 percent had been returned as “undeliverable” to elections officials.

An online system--developed by the San Diego-based software company Everyone Counts--will be used this year in tandem with physical voting stations in major international cities like Jakarta. It will be the first time that “scattered populations” can easily weigh in, say Democrats Abroad officials. And now, residents of countries where democracy is a sensitive subject can vote without offending the sometimes delicate sensibilities of their host countries. “We don’t want concern that we were advocating democracy in China,” says Joshua Kurtzig, the Beijing head of Democrats Abroad. A Beijing Get Out The Vote event preceding registration was held at a pizza place a stone’s throw from the Worker’s Stadium’s harsh communist statuary, but the group did not put a sign up outside. Gary Suwannarat, Asia-Pacific Regional Vice-Chair of Democrats Abroad, explained that the group established no “polling centers” of staffed computers in China. “I don’t want some bureaucrat in Beijing to raise an eyebrow,” she said. Elsewhere, she noted, meet-ups have been “cautious about taking a public position or attracting publicity.” In Cambodia, Weightman spoke of a fear that his polling center could be seen as a “good target,” and that anyone with an anti-American stance might think, “Oh, I can hit the American election right here locally.”

Meet-ups have been organized at foreigner-friendly locales around the world. In Tokyo, expats met at Pizza Mia; in Bangkok, the flavor of home was found at Starbucks; and in Phnom Penh, Americans headed to USA Donuts--a venue chosen, Weightman says, because it's the “only shop in town that serves Red Vine licorice.” At the Beijing Get Out The Vote event, organizers expected about 50 Democrats to show up; instead, hundreds came.

Based on the number of votes that have come in so far, officials from Democrats Abroad estimate that nearly 20,000 votes will be cast this year--as opposed to the 2,239 they registered in 2004. According to Kurtzig, the number of voters in Beijing alone has at least tripled since the last presidential election.