Legal Bondage

The day of Eliot Spitzer's ignominious resignation, I reread one of the most splenetic dissents in the recent history of the Supreme Court: the jeremiad Antonin Scalia wrote in response to the Lawrence v. Texas ruling that legalized sodomy. Scalia argued that Lawrence would release a wave of relativism that would ultimately sweep away laws banning "bigamy, same-sex marriage, adult incest, prostitution, masturbation, adultery, fornication, bestiality, and obscenity." Or, as he put it: "This effectively decrees the end of all morals legislation."

Watching the end of Spitzer's political career, however, I couldn't help feeling that Scalia had it entirely wrong. Despite the best efforts of some libertarians, the days of morals legislation are hardly over. Not only do the courts seem to be in no hurry to strike down these laws--the American public refuses to rush down the slippery slope that Scalia described.

Cock-fighting, idleness, adultery, incest, polygamy: These kinds of activities have long been banned by so-called morals legislation, that is, prohibitions that can't be justified as a means of protecting health and safety but instead are vehicles for protecting the collective virtue of communities. The laws in question targeted not only the public manifestation of this conduct--such as the taverns and brothels and bowling alleys that, as Richard Epstein has noted, were shut down for promoting idleness--but also the private conduct itself. The Supreme Court recognized the power of the states and Congress to regulate public morals in 1913, when it upheld the White Slave Traffic Act, or Mann Act, which banned the transport of women across state lines "for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose." In upholding the law, the Court declared the promotion of morality one of the government's most important duties.

The sexual revolution struck a blow to the very roots of this concept. In 1957, the British parliamentary Committee on Homosexual Offenses and Prostitution published the Wolfenden Report, which concluded that the function of criminal law "is to preserve public order and decency"--including safeguarding against the exploitation and corruption of the young and vulnerable--but with an important caveat: "It is not the duty of the law to concern itself with immorality as such." In response to the Wolfenden Report, the political theorist H.L.A. Hart famously insisted that law could only ban immoral acts that caused tangible harm to others. He said society could outlaw public acts of prostitution, such as streetwalking, as an affront to public decency, but it wouldn't be permissible to ban purely private acts of prostitution. Hart's arguments were countered by the social conservative Lord Devlin, who insisted that society undoubtedly had the power to ban conduct because of moral disapproval and indeed would collapse if it failed to do so under some circumstances.