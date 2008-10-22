These have been terrifying days--and not just because of the spectacle of the nation's financial infrastructure crumbling before our eyes. Our political elites were warned of the immediate need to restore confidence in a failing system. But, instead of acting, these elites (of both parties) balked, or behaved like buffoons. When asked to play a reassuring role, they turned in a deeply unsettling performance.

By now, the litany against the Republicans is well known. House Minority Leader John Boehner swung wildly from one position to the next. Facing the prospect of mutiny, and with his own credibility severely diminished, he made little effort to cajole his caucus into initially supporting the bailout. Instead of leading, he allowed the House Republicans to revive the lunatic blow-it-all-to-hell instincts of the Gingrich era, and at the worst possible moment. Boehner can share the blame for failing to control the destructive impulses of conservatives with George W. Bush, a man clearly defeated by monumental crises of his own making. Perhaps it is wise that he has so rarely shown his face these past weeks, and it is certainly wise that the bailout was known as the Paulson Plan--and didn't bear his own name. But, even for his detractors, it is horrifying to see a commander-in-chief so feeble and detached.

While the House Republicans have been a real fetter to the nation, Democrats haven't exactly draped themselves in glory, either. When it came to making the case for the bailout, they were strangely passive--shifting the onus of salesmanship to Bush. Responding to the initial rollout of the Paulson Plan, Nancy Pelosi told NPR, "This is clearly at their doorstep, and now they have a proposal, which is their solution to their problem, and we're eager to see why the president thinks this is the way to go." As a matter of tactics, you could see her logic. But, as a matter of staving off economic collapse, the logic was inexcusable. The national interest dictated that Pelosi do more than round up her share of votes. Democrats needed to help overcome the public's knee-jerk populism, making a strong case that the economy depended on this legislation passing quickly. This would have involved substantially reframing the terms of the debate. Just consider the language used by many of the bill's supporters--"troubled assets," "Wall Street bailout"--and it's no wonder that it provoked such outrage.

What's more, despite the significant improvements Democrats made to Paulson's initial plan, they failed to correct serious (but fixable) flaws. They should have forced Paulson to further clarify how the Treasury will buy the billions in toxic assets--a process that is ripe with potential for conflict of interest. And they failed to demand the one step that would speak most directly to the roots of the crisis and to their own constituents: that bankruptcy judges be given the ability to reset the terms of mortgages of homeowners threatened with foreclosure. Instead, they acceded to Republican provisions that will probably have little effect on the actual financial crisis.