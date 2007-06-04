Back in January, when Nancy Pelosi formed a House committee to focuson climate change, she dubbed it the Select Committee on EnergyIndependence and Global Warming. The phrasing itself wasnoteworthy. When environmentalists talk about energy policy, theyusually focus, loudly and clearly, on global warming. ManyDemocrats, however, prefer to frame the discussion in terms of"energy security." And who can blame them? Even people who shrug atthe thought of rising temperatures agree that the country shouldwean itself off foreign oil. It's a hugely popular idea. And, sincemany of the policies that would free the United States from theclutches of opec would also curb carbon emissions, who wouldbegrudge the Democrats this bit of clever framing?

But the strategy comes with a downside: The coal industry has latelylatched on to the "energy security" craze by billing itself as theanswer to our oil- dependency woes. Specifically, Big Coal isteaming up with an array of Republicans and Democrats to toutliquefied coal as a substitute for gasoline in U.S. vehicles. Thecountry is sitting on vast coal reserves, they reason, so why notuse those instead of tossing money at the House of Saud? There'sjust one catch: Liquefied coal would do little to reduce carbonemissions and, in all likelihood, would make things worse.Nevertheless, the idea continues to gain currency in Congress, inpart because "energy security" is a sales pitch few politicians canresist.

The idea of using coal as a liquid fuel has been around ever sincetwo German scientists in the 1920s discovered the process used tocreate it. Liquefied coal powered the Nazi military during WorldWar II, and, in the '70s, Jimmy Carter asked Congress to look intocoal-to-liquid plants as a way to counter high oil prices. (Sixyears and billions of dollars in subsidies later, the program wasfinally killed.) Recently, the Pentagon has revived the idea in abig way, with the Air Force looking to have its entire fleet capableof running on liquefied coal by 2010. No one, after all, worriesmore about energy security than the U.S. military, among thebiggest gas-guzzling entities on the planet.

Enter the coal industry, which has fallen on hard times.Environmentalists managed to halt the construction of eight newcoal plants in Texas earlier this year, while both Al Gore andnasa's James Hansen have called for a moratorium on "dirty" coalplants. Moreover, according to one MIT analysis, if Congress passesa strong emissions-reduction bill to deal with climate change, coalproduction could decline sharply in the coming years. As a result,investors have been increasingly wary of financing new coal-relatedprojects.