Centrism. Meh.

But the stimulus victory was indeed good news for Obama, even if the final $789 billion package is smaller than it should be and lost some of the president's useful spending programs. He got things moving only after he stopped allowing his happy talk about bipartisanship (a close cousin to bland centrism) to drown out his substantive case for large-scale government spending to spur the economy.

The Senate compromise bill was the essence of preferring the illusion of moderation over substance. By stripping out of the House bill significant amounts of fiscal help to the states, school construction money and other forms of spending, those so-called moderate senators who provided key votes in the end made the proposal far less stimulative.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Economy.com, estimated that the Senate proposal would have created about 625,000 fewer jobs than the House bill. Surely "moderation" should not mean more moderate job creation.

The final agreement got some of that spending back by paring down a few of the questionable tax cuts the Senate added to the bill, but it still fell short, notably on assistance to the states and on money for health coverage. Sen. Olympia Snowe of Maine cast one of the three crucial Republican votes for the bill and set the right test in an interview on Tuesday. "The whole issue," she said, "is: What is the job creation value of each provision?" The final agreement did not fully live up to that standard, but it is still a significant achievement.

There is nothing wrong with a sensible centrism that tries to balance competing goods. But Washington has become too concerned with appearances and with calculating the distance from some arbitrary midpoint in any given debate. The sensible center should be defined by what works, even if that means discovering that the true middle ground isn't where we thought it was.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

